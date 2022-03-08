NFL Rumors: Former player feels Eagles should go all-in for Cowboys' Amari Cooper 

It appears that Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper's days in town may be over and done with. According to several NFL insiders and other NFL pundits, the former fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft may be released once the new league year begins on March 16.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy was a guest on Good Morning Football and spoke about the Philadelphia Eagles needing to sign Cooper if he is indeed released from the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's what McCoy had to say about the situation:

"DeVonta Smith is the guy, right? He's the future. I see what Dallas was doing. CeeDee Lamb is now number one. We have all seen that coming. I think it does a lot of things for Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is a young quarterback (with) a lot of talent and has a lot of room for growth."

McCoy continued to speak about potential options for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts if Cooper were to be signed by the team.

He said:

"[There would be confidence] in his options other than Dallas Goedert or Smith if you bring Amari over as a number two. He's an older guy who can show Smith different things as a veteran in the room. I remember when I had guys like Brian Westbrook. A guy that taught me the way."

McCoy concluded his thoughts by stating how the presence of Amari Cooper could help Eagles receiver, DeVonta Smith:

"There were things that I thought I already knew, and he was teaching me, so I got better and better. He showed me how to be a professional. We’ve already seen DeVonta’s talent. You bring Amari over here to show him how to work, how to be a professional, and get his game to another level."

The Pat McAfee Show host, Pat McAfee, believes that the former Oakland Raiders (before moving to Las Vegas) star receiver will have several suitors if he hits the market.

NFL Rumors: A divorce between Amari Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys has been imminent for some time now

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time now for the former University of Alabama standout to be separated from the team. It all began when Cooper missed a game earlier in the season due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Cooper was not vaccinated at the time.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was displeased that Cooper, in his view, placed himself ahead of the team. Jones said:

"Amari Cooper is outstanding. He's one of the highest-character guys that you will ever be around in any area. He's outstanding in his introspect and how he does things. Nobody is saying he isn't outstanding, but this is a classic case of how it can impact a team. At the end of the day, this is team. You cannot win anything individually. ... The point is, it popped us. This did pop us."

Jones also voiced his displeasure with his star receiver after a 23-17 Wild Card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers back in January.

Here's what Jones had to say:

“Amari Cooper should take half the field with him when he runs a route…a whole bunch of that defense ought to have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it in the middle when they’re going with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time.”

With the new league year beginning on March 16, we will soon know if the Cowboys will release Amari Cooper and if the Eagles will fly in to grab him.

