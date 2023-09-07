30 best Drake London-inspired fantasy football names to try out

Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London is a second-year pass catcher in the NFL. The Falcons drafted London as the eighth overall pick in the 2022 Draft. He came into the NFL after an elite 2021 college football season that saw him win Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

Drake London came into the league with many expectations, though he joined a rebuilding franchise in the Falcons. He finished his rookie season with 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns. His 72 catches set a new rookie reception record for the Falcons, surpassing the mark previously set by teammate Kyle Pitts.

Though London performed admirably in 2022, his fantasy football managers weren't best pleased with his WR43 finish. He ranked 22nd in raw target volume last year (117) with the fifth-highest target share (29.4%) and second-highest target per route run rate (32.4%) among wide receivers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, he was the model of consistency, ranking 16th in open rate per Fantasy Pros. London has a great future in the league and, with proper QB play, will be a fantasy football threat for years to come.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

30 of the best Drake London-inspired fantasy football names

When you create a fantasy football team, it's only natural that you come up with an incredible team name. Exciting receivers like Drake London typically have variations of their names used as fantasy name tags.

You're in the right place if you're looking for the best Drake London-inspired fantasy football names.

Also Read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023

List of the Drake London Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023

Here's a list of Drake fantasy football names for 2023, artfully curated from "Ranker," "Flurry Sports," and Yours Truly.

Across the Pond with London Drake It ’Til You Make It Drake's Championship Chasers Drake's Dominating Dynasty Drake's Endzone Escapades Drake's Fantasy Force Drake's First Down Fleet Drake's Game Day Dominance Drake's Golden Goal Line Drake's Gridiron Greatness Drake's Pigskin Pioneers Drake's Record-Breaking Brigade Drake's Scoring Society Drake's Soaring Scores Drake's Yardage Empire Drake's Yardage Yellers Gangs of London London 60 Seconds London Calling London Calling the Shots London's Pigskin Powerhouse London's Royal Receivers London's Touchdown Takeover The London Blitz The London Bridge Ballers The London Dynasty The London Knights The London Legends The London Skyline Squad Werewolves of London

Also Read: Inappropriate NFL fantasy football team names to consider before 2023 season