30 Ja'Marr Chase-inspired Fantasy Football names to try out in 2023 season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 05, 2023 16:24 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase has enjoyed a fabulous start to his NFL career, already establishing himself as one of the best wideouts in the league. The Cincinnati Bengals receiver has racked up 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns on 168 receptions across two seasons with the team.

Chase has two Pro Bowl honors and he also won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021. Now, the Bengals receiver is expected to play another big role for his team in the 2023 season.

Last season, Chase recorded an impressive 155.5 fantasy points in 12 games for Cincinnati, averaging 13 FPPG. As such, he is tipped to be among the top picks for fantasy football players this year.

30 of the best Ja'Marr Chase-inspired fantasy football team names

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, we've got you covered.

List of Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. Ja’Maar’s All-Stars
  2. Maarface
  3. The Chase is On
  4. Chasing Greatness
  5. Chase Jam
  6. Ja’Marr The Merrier
  7. Close, But No Ja’Marr
  8. Chasin’ TDs
  9. Cut to the Chase
  10. The Thrill of the Chase
  11. Chase Great; Less Filling
  12. Dude, Where’s My Ja’Marr
  13. Ja’Marr Attacks Your Defense
  14. The Amazing Chase
  15. Chase for First Place
  16. Ja’Marr-shmellow Man
  17. Chase is on the Case!
  18. Ja’March Madness
  19. Ja’Marrvelous Mrs. Maisel
  20. Chase For The Cup
  21. Near, Far, Wherever Ja’Marr
  22. Ja’Marr You Say It, The Ja’Less I Like It
  23. Chase Me If You Can
  24. First Chase Finish
  25. 30 Seconds Ja’Marr’s
  26. Record Chaser
  27. Ja’Marr-a-Lago
  28. Wild Good Chase
  29. Run That By Me Ja’Marr Time
  30. Chasing Those Fantasy Points

