30 Ja'Marr Chase-inspired Fantasy Football names to try out in 2023 season

Ja'Marr Chase has enjoyed a fabulous start to his NFL career, already establishing himself as one of the best wideouts in the league. The Cincinnati Bengals receiver has racked up 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns on 168 receptions across two seasons with the team.

Chase has two Pro Bowl honors and he also won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021. Now, the Bengals receiver is expected to play another big role for his team in the 2023 season.

Last season, Chase recorded an impressive 155.5 fantasy points in 12 games for Cincinnati, averaging 13 FPPG. As such, he is tipped to be among the top picks for fantasy football players this year.

30 of the best Ja'Marr Chase-inspired fantasy football team names

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Coming up with a creative and unique fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, we've got you covered.

List of Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

Ja’Maar’s All-Stars Maarface The Chase is On Chasing Greatness Chase Jam Ja’Marr The Merrier Close, But No Ja’Marr Chasin’ TDs Cut to the Chase The Thrill of the Chase Chase Great; Less Filling Dude, Where’s My Ja’Marr Ja’Marr Attacks Your Defense The Amazing Chase Chase for First Place Ja’Marr-shmellow Man Chase is on the Case! Ja’March Madness Ja’Marrvelous Mrs. Maisel Chase For The Cup Near, Far, Wherever Ja’Marr Ja’Marr You Say It, The Ja’Less I Like It Chase Me If You Can First Chase Finish 30 Seconds Ja’Marr’s Record Chaser Ja’Marr-a-Lago Wild Good Chase Run That By Me Ja’Marr Time Chasing Those Fantasy Points

