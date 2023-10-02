30 Puka Nacua-inspired fantasy football names to try out in 2023 season

NFL
By Arnold
Modified Oct 02, 2023 17:07 GMT
Puka Nacua has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The rookie wideout has grabbed headlines with his standout displays for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL this season.

Nacua has already become a popular fantasy pick, and he has rewarded those who pick him. The receiver has recorded 501 yards on 39 receptions with one touchdown in four games.

Nacua’s first touchdown in the NFL came in Week 4 as he helped the Rams to a 29-23 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. The wideout hopes to build on his exceptional start and help Los Angeles qualify for the playoffs this season.

Best Puka Nacua-inspired fantasy football team names

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua
With Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season on the horizon, fantasy football is in full swing. What makes the competition more interesting is fantasy managers coming up with clever team names.

Usually, fans choose combinations of their favorite players as team names. However, if you want to change your fantasy team name around Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua, we’ve got you covered.

List of Puka Nacua fantasy football team names to use in 2023:

  1. Don’t Puka the Bear
  2. Puka and Rally
  3. Pukamon
  4. Nacua Matata
  5. Don’t Puka with Me
  6. I Puka’d all over the floor
  7. It’s the dawn of the Apukalypse
  8. Punking with Puka
  9. Saved By The Nacua
  10. Best Puka in the City
  11. All Show and Nacua Talk
  12. The Puka Catcher
  13. How I Met Your Puka
  14. The Puka Express
  15. Nacua’s TD squad
  16. A Nacua in Paris
  17. Puka’s top picks
  18. Puka this bread for me, please
  19. Nacua Goes to War
  20. Puka’s Rules
  21. Puka Up the Wrong Tree
  22. LA’s Finest Nacua Sauce
  23. Puka Blasters
  24. Puka Man Strikes Again
  25. Puka Dog
  26. King Puka
  27. Nacua and Friends
  28. Flip Puka
  29. Run Puka and Down
  30. Puka Up the Phone

