30 Puka Nacua-inspired fantasy football names to try out in 2023 season

Puka Nacua has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The rookie wideout has grabbed headlines with his standout displays for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL this season.

Nacua has already become a popular fantasy pick, and he has rewarded those who pick him. The receiver has recorded 501 yards on 39 receptions with one touchdown in four games.

Nacua’s first touchdown in the NFL came in Week 4 as he helped the Rams to a 29-23 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. The wideout hopes to build on his exceptional start and help Los Angeles qualify for the playoffs this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023

Best Puka Nacua-inspired fantasy football team names

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua

With Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season on the horizon, fantasy football is in full swing. What makes the competition more interesting is fantasy managers coming up with clever team names.

Usually, fans choose combinations of their favorite players as team names. However, if you want to change your fantasy team name around Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua, we’ve got you covered.

List of Puka Nacua fantasy football team names to use in 2023:

Don’t Puka the Bear Puka and Rally Pukamon Nacua Matata Don’t Puka with Me I Puka’d all over the floor It’s the dawn of the Apukalypse Punking with Puka Saved By The Nacua Best Puka in the City All Show and Nacua Talk The Puka Catcher How I Met Your Puka The Puka Express Nacua’s TD squad A Nacua in Paris Puka’s top picks Puka this bread for me, please Nacua Goes to War Puka’s Rules Puka Up the Wrong Tree LA’s Finest Nacua Sauce Puka Blasters Puka Man Strikes Again Puka Dog King Puka Nacua and Friends Flip Puka Run Puka and Down Puka Up the Phone

Also Read: Inappropriate NFL fantasy football team names to consider before 2023