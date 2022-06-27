4 NFL players who also served as cops 

NFL players have a relatively short career compared to many other professions. The majority of players are out of the NFL by their early 30's and many don't even make it out of their 20's before calling time on their careers. Star players' careers generally last a bit longer, but the average age of retirement in the NFL is currently 27 years old.

This early retirement age has caused many former players to seek new opportunities following their professional football careers. Some of them try to remain in the football world, becoming coaches and broadcasters, while others branch out to something completely different. They can follow their old paths from school or go with any of their other interests.

While it has been a rare career path for retired players, pursuing a job as a police officer is one route that has been chosen before. Here are four former players that eventually became cops following their NFL careers.

#1 & #2 - Isaac Sowells and Jason Hilliard

Isaac Sowells and Jason Hilliard, Image Credit: Courier Journal

Isaac Sowells was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2006 draft. He spent two years with the team as an offensive tackle. Jason Hilliard also played as an offensive tackle, but went undrafted. He played two games for the New York Giants in 2004 after being signed as a free agent.

Hilliard and Sowells both had an interest in criminal justice during their college football days. Following their brief professional football careers, they both ended up with the Louisville Metro Police Department where they worked together.

#3 - Deitan Dubuc, NFL and CFL

Michigan Wolverines - Deitan Dubuc

Deitan Dubuc played college football with the Michigan Wolverines. He bounced around several NFL practice squads and rosters but never made it into an actual game. He did, however, play for the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL, where he spent two seasons as a defensive back and fullback.

Libor Jany @liborjany Sgt. Deitan Dubuc says that a breakdown in communication between the police and the community is also to blame. Says that even before the "murder of George Floyd," MPD was working with officers to help them recognize their biases. Still, some "assholes" remain, he concedes. Sgt. Deitan Dubuc says that a breakdown in communication between the police and the community is also to blame. Says that even before the "murder of George Floyd," MPD was working with officers to help them recognize their biases. Still, some "assholes" remain, he concedes. https://t.co/4bV2g9y0Fh

Following his professional football career spanning two countries, Dubuc took up law enforcement. He is currently a police officer for the Minneapolis Police Department and a member of the Community Engagement Team.

#4 - Trevon Sanders, NFL and XFL

Troy defensive lineman Trevon Sanders forces a fumble

Trevon Sanders played college football with the Troy Trojans and was reportedly unsure whether he wanted to play professionally. He decided to pursue his football career, spending time with the New York Jets before signing with the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL.

Following his playing career, Sanders went back to his hometown to pursue a career as a police officer, something that he reportedly always had an interest in. He currently works for the North Charleston Police Department.

