4 NFL players to have more touchdowns than Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers surpassed Philip Rivers to become the quarterback with the fifth-most touchdown passes in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Aaron Rodgers now has 422 touchdown passes over his career, one more than Philip Rivers. It is a tremendous achievement, which we fear will be forgotten if not put in the proper context of showing how rare this is and how only the best quarterbacks can make it to the top 5 list.

He joins an illustrious company that includes two current hall-of-famers and two others who are surefire future hall-of-famers. It's not a bad group to be a part of and here we look at the other quarterbacks, apart from Aaron Rodgers, who make the Top 5.

Quarterbacks with more touchdown passes than Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Tom Brady

Leading the list, just as he does in many other categories, is Tom Brady. There is no doubting that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. His longevity and success are testament to that. During his exemplary career, he has also accrued 596 touchdowns. The scary thing is he is not showing any indications of slowing down and thus, if things remain as they are, he will be the leader in this particular statistic for the foreseeable future.

#2 - Drew Brees

Drew Brees has fallen to second in many lists because of Tom Brady's exploits and the case is the same here. Coming in with 571 touchdown passes, he remains second only to Tom Brady for now.

#3 - Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time and there is a good case to be made that in terms of how he influenced the role of the quarterback itself, he is the greatest.

In fact, before Drew Brees and Tom Brady surpassed him, he was the leading record holder for most touchdown passes. He had a total of 539 in his career. Below is the leaderboard from the time when he crossed to become the then all-time touchdown pass leader.

#4 - Brett Favre

Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers' predecessor with the Green Bay Packers, takes fourth spot. He is also the final player on this list with more than 500 career touchdown passes because Aaron Rodgers is yet to broach that mark. Brett Favre has a total of 508 career touchdowns, which at one time made him the league-leader.

