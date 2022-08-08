4 NFL RBs that flamed out after one great season ft. Saquon Barkley 

For most NFL running backs, the leap from college player to professional player is an difficult task.

In most instances, even the most talented rushers have struggled early in their careers. Luckily, many only to have the lightbulb flicker on down the line. Countless backs have eventually figured out the league and gone on to have monstorous seasons. For most, the crescendo of their time in the NFL centers around that one season before they ultimately fell flat on their face and back to reality.

So which four NFL running backs have gone on to turn heads with one impressive season before cratering and ending their career on a whimper? Keep reading to find out.

4. DeMarco Murray

Philadelphia Eagles v Atlanta Falcons

DeMarco Murray battled the injury bug for most of his time in NFL. The immensely talented running back only missed a handful of games in his first three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He dedicated his 2013 offseason to getting both his mind and body right...mission accomplished.

Murray was incredible in his fourth season. Seemingly every Sunday, opposing squads were clueless as to how to stop him. His record season came to an end with 1,845 rushing yards and 13 touchdown scores on 392 carries.

With Murray being selected as both an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, a reunion with the Cowboys appeared to be the most logical answer. However, the Philadelphia Eagles quickly made Murray an offer he couldn't refuse. They presented him with a five-year deal worth $42 million.

Although Murray was convinced that he would become the focal point of the Eagles' offense, the franchise was castigated in the public eye for their myopic use of him. Officially, Murray wrapped up his first season in a new uniform with only 702 rushing yards.

While he did bounce back the following year, making a Pro Bowl for the Tennessee Titans, Murray went back to being a disappointment for the rest of his career.

3. Terdell Middleton

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

There wasn't a great number of expectations placed on the shoulders of running back Terdell Middleton.

Taken in the third round of the 1977 NFL Draft, Middleton spent most of his time sequestered on the sidelines as he cheered for his teammates. In year two, however, Middleton was given a bigger slice of the offensive pie. With more opportunities placed on his plate, Middleton delivered in a major way. He racked up 1,116 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

At the age of 24, the future appeared incredibly bright for Middleton. And, as his third season came barreling forward, many believed that he was just getting started. Nevertheless, despite that ongoing notion, Middleton crumbled underneath the immense pressure. He registered just 495 rushing yards and two scores.

For the remainder of his NFL career, Middleton continued to flounder on the field. To his credit, he continued to work tirelessly on his craft. Still, he eventually threw in the towel and hung up his cleats at the age of 28.

2. Peyton Hillis

New York Giants v San Diego Chargers

Once upon a time, Peyton Hillis' game was both revered and feared.

After languishing in NFL purgatory as a member of the Denver Broncos, Hillis was given a starting opportunity with the Cleveland Browns in 2010. To his credit, Hillis took his golden opportunity and ran with it, both figuratively and literally.

In his first full season in Cleveland, Hillis ran for 1,177 yards and 11 scores. His overall popularity skyrocketed, so much so that Hillis found himself on the cover of Madden. But while Hillis ultimately enjoyed the added notoriety and fanfare, his moment in the sun was truncated due to injuries and simply poor play. In fact, for the duration of his career, Hillis rushed for only 1,258 yards.

1. Saquon Barkley

New York Giants v Los Angeles Chargers

The New York Giants felt a bit trepidatious heading into the 2018 NFL Draft. With the franchise in desperate need of a difference-making QB, they weighed their options as they held the number two overall pick.

While they were originally impressed with the mouth-watering talents of Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen, New York passed on both of those eventual busts and snagged the services of Saquon Barkley.

In year one, Barkley was sensational. The otherworldly rookie back rushed for 1,307 yards, seven touchdowns, and hauled in 721 receiving yards. Soon after being selected to the Pro Bowl, Barkley’s name sat atop the running back ranks. Despite his praises being sung, Barkley’s play has gone in the wrong direction.

In year two, Barkley played respectably, rushing for 1,003 yards. Year three, on the other hand, was an utter disaster. Barkley played in just two games before spending the rest of the season on the sidelines due to injury. In his first year back to full health, Saquon was a bitter disappointment as he ran for just 593 yards and two scores in 13 games.

Although it’s still early in his NFL career, it appears unlikely that Barkley will bounce back to his normal dominant self.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far