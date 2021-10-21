4 NFL rookies whose careers could be jeopardized by teams who drafted them in 2021

The NFL Draft is a land of opportunity for teams and players alike. NFL teams that have had a terrible year get to take the best prospects available, with the hope that those players will live up to the hype.

Yet sometimes, even a talented player cannot help a bad team overcome its problems. Players may be deemed busts, only to play elsewhere and eventually blossom into a star.

The 2021 NFL season is six weeks old, and already several rookies may be doomed because of the team that drafted them in 2021.

2021 NFL rookies whose careers could be jeopardized by teams that drafted them

#4 Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The New York Jets drafted Sam Darnold in 2018 to be their franchise quarterback. Just three years later, Zach Wilson was drafted for the same purpose.

Wilson was put in the starting role right away and finally got his first win in Week 4. But in Week 2, he threw four interceptions and there has to be some concern about proper development for the rookie.

He has taken 18 sacks in five games and the Jets rushing him into action could backfire as it did with Darnold.

#3 Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

Kardarius Toney was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick, meaning the young receiver was expected to contribute right away. He got off to a slow start but finally broke through in Week 5 with 189 yards on 10 catches.

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM Dallas DB Keanu Neal on Kadarius Toney:“He’s a great player, he’s extremely shifty. He stops on a dime. That’s one thing I noticed playing him. He gets open, he’s a great route runner. I think he’s going to be a great one.”Even Cowboys defenders mesmerized by Joka 👀👀 Dallas DB Keanu Neal on Kadarius Toney:“He’s a great player, he’s extremely shifty. He stops on a dime. That’s one thing I noticed playing him. He gets open, he’s a great route runner. I think he’s going to be a great one.”Even Cowboys defenders mesmerized by Joka 👀👀

The problem for Toney could be staying in the good graces of head coach Joe Judge. The coach likes to run a disciplined team and Toney was ejected in the same game where he had 189 yards.

The New York Giants are dysfunctional, and given how they handled Odell Beckham Jr., Toney could be in for a tough start to his career.

#2 Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Unfortunately, Travis Etienne is missing his entire NFL rookie season with a foot injury. But even before that, there were concerns about how he would be used by Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

There is no denying Etienne is a dynamic player as both a runner and a pass-catcher. Yet Meyer should focus on keeping Etienne in the backfield and not getting too creative. Changing his role too much would be a terrible way to start an NFL career that is already on hold.

#1 Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

Everything is smooth and calm for the Chicago Bears now that the team is 3-3. Justin Fields is showing progress, just like Mitchell Trubisky did before the wheels fell off.

The concern for Bears fans is that Matt Nagy may find a way to ruin the NFL development of Fields. If he does that and gets fired, Fields will then have to deal with a coaching carousel when continuity should be the focus.

