4 Reason Why The Redskins Will Make the Playoffs

Denver Broncos v Washington Redskins

As we move closer towards the start of the 2018 NFL season, we look to predict who will be in the playoffs (and even Superbowl) in the upcoming season. Teams like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers are always determined to be in the playoffs.

Once the 2018 NFL draft happened and the free-agent frenzy began, there were plenty of teams that looked like playoff-calibre teams. One of those teams are the Washington Redskins. Here are 4 reasons why the Redskins should make the 2018 playoffs.

End of the Kirk Cousins era

Washington Redskins v New York Giants

After the Redskins traded for quarterback Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs, everyone knew Cousins' time in Washington had come to an end. They gave Smith the contract that they weren't willing to give to Cousins and it was understandable. After two years of using the franchise tag on him, the front office wasn't confident in giving him a big contract and there was uncertainty from the team members about his leadership in taking the team to the next level.

A closer look at Cousins' stats indicates his best season came in 2016 when he threw for 4,913 yards. But his rating fell in the 2017 season, from a 97.2 in 2016 down to 93.9. Some will say that his stats for both years are similar, but the same energy he put into the 2016 season was not shown when he was on the field during last season. After finishing off 7-9, it was almost certain that Cousins would not be under the center for the Redskins.

