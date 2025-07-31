40+ best Chicago Bears-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

The Chicago Bears are entering a new era with Ben Johnson as their head coach in the 2025 season. On the field, they will be relying on quarterback Caleb Williams to deliver the goods.
The Bears will hope that the coaching change can turn around the team's fortunes. Chicago finished last in the NFC North last season, posting a 5-12 record. Nonetheless, heading into the 2025 season, the Bears have some added support for Williams. They also have some players on their roster who can score big fantasy points.
Meanwhile, some fantasy players will look to create some cool team names around the Bears. Fans, who want a fantasy team name around the Chicago franchise and its players, here are some creative options.
Top Chicago Bears Fantasy Football team names to try in 2025
Here's a look at some Chicago Bears-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.
- Chicago Fire
- Bear Down Power
- Chicago’s Claw Back
- The Windy City Wrecking Crew
- Chicago’s Comeback Kings
- The Bear Necessities of Life
- Chicago’s Championship Chase
- The Bear Trap
- Rome Sweet Rome
- D'Andre Swifties
- In Poles Position
- Ben's Johnson
- ARome-a Therapy
- Halley's Kmet
- Bear Force One
- The Julius Pepperwoods
- The Bear Brawl
- Chicago Crush
- Windy City Winners
- The Bear Brigade
- Chicago Conquerors
- The Bear Battalion
- Windy City Warriors
- The Bear Pit
- Caleb’s Cannon
- Williams’ Wizardry
- Caleb’s Crusade
- Caleb’s Conquest
- The Bear And The Bull
- Bear With Me
- Kmet the Frog
- Thuney the Elder
- Take Me Rome, Country Roads
- The Beast of Burden
- Marques Colston Loveland
- The Big Bear Is In Town
- How I Kmet Your Mother
- Smokin' Jay Cutler
- The Bear Necessities
- When Harry Kmet Sally
- Odunze Scenario
- It's A Bear World
- A NightBear on Elm Street
The Bears will commence their 2025 season at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.
