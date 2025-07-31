  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 40+ best Chicago Bears-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

40+ best Chicago Bears-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:14 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn
40+ best Chicago Bears-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bears are entering a new era with Ben Johnson as their head coach in the 2025 season. On the field, they will be relying on quarterback Caleb Williams to deliver the goods.

Ad

The Bears will hope that the coaching change can turn around the team's fortunes. Chicago finished last in the NFC North last season, posting a 5-12 record. Nonetheless, heading into the 2025 season, the Bears have some added support for Williams. They also have some players on their roster who can score big fantasy points.

Meanwhile, some fantasy players will look to create some cool team names around the Bears. Fans, who want a fantasy team name around the Chicago franchise and its players, here are some creative options.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Top Chicago Bears Fantasy Football team names to try in 2025

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at some Chicago Bears-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

Ad
  1. Chicago Fire
  2. Bear Down Power
  3. Chicago’s Claw Back
  4. The Windy City Wrecking Crew
  5. Chicago’s Comeback Kings
  6. The Bear Necessities of Life
  7. Chicago’s Championship Chase
  8. The Bear Trap
  9. Rome Sweet Rome
  10. D'Andre Swifties
  11. In Poles Position
  12. Ben's Johnson
  13. ARome-a Therapy
  14. Halley's Kmet
  15. Bear Force One
  16. The Julius Pepperwoods
  17. The Bear Brawl
  18. Chicago Crush
  19. Windy City Winners
  20. The Bear Brigade
  21. Chicago Conquerors
  22. The Bear Battalion
  23. Windy City Warriors
  24. The Bear Pit
  25. Caleb’s Cannon
  26. Williams’ Wizardry
  27. Caleb’s Crusade
  28. Caleb’s Conquest
  29. The Bear And The Bull
  30. Bear With Me
  31. Kmet the Frog
  32. Thuney the Elder
  33. Take Me Rome, Country Roads
  34. The Beast of Burden
  35. Marques Colston Loveland
  36. The Big Bear Is In Town
  37. How I Kmet Your Mother
  38. Smokin' Jay Cutler
  39. The Bear Necessities
  40. When Harry Kmet Sally
  41. Odunze Scenario
  42. It's A Bear World
  43. A NightBear on Elm Street

The Bears will commence their 2025 season at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications