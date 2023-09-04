40 best Stefon Diggs-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Stefon Diggs has been one of the most consistent performers for the Buffalo Bills over the past few seasons. The wideout is expected to have another important role for his team in 2023.

Diggs is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He played five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015 to 2019 before joining the Bills.

Across eight years in the league, Diggs has racked up 8,812 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns on 703 receptions. The three-time Pro Bowler will be quite a popular choice among fantasy football fans as well for the upcoming season.

Diggs recorded 208.6 fantasy points while playing 16 regular season games for the Bills last season. It was the receiver's best fantasy football campaign as he managed 13 FPPG.

40 of the best Stefon Diggs-inspired fantasy football team names

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Coming up with a creative fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, we've got you covered.

List of Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

I Diggs You, Man Can you Diggs It? Diggs in a Blanket Stefon the Gas Diggawatts Diggs Your Grave Stefon Up New Diggs Digg Newtons Diggs Deep in the Pocket Gettin’ Diggy With It Stefon Up Diggs It Out… The Big Diggs Stefon It Diggy Pop Diggs in a Blanket No Diggity Check out my Diggs Mr. Diggs Goes To Buffalo Here Comes the Diggs Snoop Diggity Diggs Digging My Own Grave More Love for Diggs Stefon My Blue Suede Shoes Stefonics Supersonic I'm Stefing out for a bit Watch Your Stef Hot Diggs Diggs Rules Stefon King Diggs Unleashed Diggs Smash! Buffalo Soldier Diggs Bunny The Road Runner Diggs Felling Stef Stefon Stars Stefon on Beyond Stef Aside for the Main Guy