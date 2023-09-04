NFL
40 best Stefon Diggs-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

By Arnold
Modified Sep 04, 2023 14:27 GMT
Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs has been one of the most consistent performers for the Buffalo Bills over the past few seasons. The wideout is expected to have another important role for his team in 2023.

Diggs is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He played five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015 to 2019 before joining the Bills.

Across eight years in the league, Diggs has racked up 8,812 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns on 703 receptions. The three-time Pro Bowler will be quite a popular choice among fantasy football fans as well for the upcoming season.

Diggs recorded 208.6 fantasy points while playing 16 regular season games for the Bills last season. It was the receiver's best fantasy football campaign as he managed 13 FPPG.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

40 of the best Stefon Diggs-inspired fantasy football team names

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs
Coming up with a creative fantasy football team name is important before the NFL season begins. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, we've got you covered.

List of Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. I Diggs You, Man
  2. Can you Diggs It?
  3. Diggs in a Blanket
  4. Stefon the Gas
  5. Diggawatts
  6. Diggs Your Grave
  8. New Diggs
  9. Digg Newtons
  10. Diggs Deep in the Pocket
  11. Gettin’ Diggy With It
  13. Diggs It Out…
  14. The Big Diggs
  15. Stefon It
  16. Diggy Pop
  18. No Diggity
  19. Check out my Diggs
  20. Mr. Diggs Goes To Buffalo
  21. Here Comes the Diggs
  22. Snoop Diggity Diggs
  23. Digging My Own Grave
  24. More Love for Diggs
  25. Stefon My Blue Suede Shoes
  26. Stefonics Supersonic
  27. I'm Stefing out for a bit
  28. Watch Your Stef
  29. Hot Diggs
  30. Diggs Rules
  31. Stefon King
  32. Diggs Unleashed
  33. Diggs Smash!
  34. Buffalo Soldier
  35. Diggs Bunny
  36. The Road Runner Diggs
  37. Felling Stef
  38. Stefon Stars
  39. Stefon on Beyond
  40. Stef Aside for the Main Guy

