40 Best "Breaking Bad"-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

"Breaking Bad" is among the most highly rated shows on IMDB and is a popular theme for fantasy football teams. The depth and the story behind each character makes this show a masterpiece. "Breaking Bad" themes are quite popular with Fantasy game lovers. They are always in search of that perfect name that is as badass as the show's main characters -- Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The NFL preseason is about to end and the first week of the regular season will start next month. As the entire team's roster will be decided soon, you have a little bit of time left to draft your superstars.

As you create your dream team, we are here to help you out with some "Breaking Bad"-inspired fantasy football team names that are clever, hilarious, and out of the box.

Here is a list of 40 "Breaking Bad"-inspired fantasy football team names:

Smokin’ da Ricin

Bogdan’s Eyebrows

Better Call Montee Ball

Tight Tight Tight

Madrigal Elektromotoren

Gray Matter

Walter White’s Tighty Whities

The Salamanca Hit Squad

Heisenberg’s Hitmen

Say My Name

Heisenburglars

Pizza on the Roof

The Box Cutters

DEA Agent Goodell

Have an A1 Day

Skinny Pete and the Badgers

Kaep’N Cook

Big Ben Heisenburger

737 Down Over ABQ

Spooge's ATM

Everyone Knows It's Windy

Flynn's Breakfast

Ricin Beans

Blue Sky Bros

Dammit Marie!

The Schradernaters

Rashard Methenhall

Yo, Gatorade Me, Bitch!

Vamonos Pest

Ding Ding Ding

Better Call Saul

The One Who Knocks

I.F.T.

Crawl Space

6535 Juan Tabo

Flynn Is Cerebral Ballsy

Second Cellphone

Flynn’s Breakfast Club

Vamanos Pests

Pinkman Punters

While many of you go gaga over these fantasy football league names, do you know when and how the concept of fantasy football came into existence?

When and who discovered the first Fantasy Football league?

Fantasy games have been with us for many generations. The first fantasy game launched was for Major League Baseball, which was introduced by entrepreneur Dick Seitz in 1951. It was a board game that went by the name American Professional Baseball Association (APBA).

The National Football League's first fantasy game was developed in 1962. It was launched by Bill Winkenbach, who was also a part-owner of the Oakland Raiders. The idea of the league came to Winkenbach when he was sitting with his friends in a New York City hotel. They worked on the idea and created the first fantasy football league It was called the Greater Oakland Professional Pigskin Prognosticators League (GOPPPL).

In the 60s, two football leagues were played -- the National Football League (NFL) and the American Football League (AFL). GOPPPL worked on a similar concept as of now, where the league members drafted players from the two leagues, and according to the player's performance, they won points.

Later in 1970, the rival league, the AFL, merged into the NFL. The league was then divided into two conferences, NFC and AFC. Both these conferences now compete to win the Super Bowl Championship at the end of the NFL season.

