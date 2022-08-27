40 Best "Breaking Bad"-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

"Breaking Bad" is among the most highly rated shows on IMDB and is a popular theme for fantasy football teams. The depth and the story behind each character makes this show a masterpiece. "Breaking Bad" themes are quite popular with Fantasy game lovers. They are always in search of that perfect name that is as badass as the show's main characters -- Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.
The NFL preseason is about to end and the first week of the regular season will start next month. As the entire team's roster will be decided soon, you have a little bit of time left to draft your superstars.
As you create your dream team, we are here to help you out with some "Breaking Bad"-inspired fantasy football team names that are clever, hilarious, and out of the box.
Here is a list of 40 "Breaking Bad"-inspired fantasy football team names:
- Smokin’ da Ricin
- Bogdan’s Eyebrows
- Better Call Montee Ball
- Tight Tight Tight
- Madrigal Elektromotoren
- Gray Matter
- Walter White’s Tighty Whities
- The Salamanca Hit Squad
- Heisenberg’s Hitmen
- Say My Name
- Heisenburglars
- Pizza on the Roof
- The Box Cutters
- DEA Agent Goodell
- Have an A1 Day
- Skinny Pete and the Badgers
- Kaep’N Cook
- Big Ben Heisenburger
- 737 Down Over ABQ
- Spooge's ATM
- Everyone Knows It's Windy
- Flynn's Breakfast
- Ricin Beans
- Blue Sky Bros
- Dammit Marie!
- The Schradernaters
- Rashard Methenhall
- Yo, Gatorade Me, Bitch!
- Vamonos Pest
- Ding Ding Ding
- Better Call Saul
- The One Who Knocks
- I.F.T.
- Crawl Space
- 6535 Juan Tabo
- Flynn Is Cerebral Ballsy
- Second Cellphone
- Flynn’s Breakfast Club
- Vamanos Pests
- Pinkman Punters
While many of you go gaga over these fantasy football league names, do you know when and how the concept of fantasy football came into existence?
When and who discovered the first Fantasy Football league?
Fantasy games have been with us for many generations. The first fantasy game launched was for Major League Baseball, which was introduced by entrepreneur Dick Seitz in 1951. It was a board game that went by the name American Professional Baseball Association (APBA).
The National Football League's first fantasy game was developed in 1962. It was launched by Bill Winkenbach, who was also a part-owner of the Oakland Raiders. The idea of the league came to Winkenbach when he was sitting with his friends in a New York City hotel. They worked on the idea and created the first fantasy football league It was called the Greater Oakland Professional Pigskin Prognosticators League (GOPPPL).
In the 60s, two football leagues were played -- the National Football League (NFL) and the American Football League (AFL). GOPPPL worked on a similar concept as of now, where the league members drafted players from the two leagues, and according to the player's performance, they won points.
Later in 1970, the rival league, the AFL, merged into the NFL. The league was then divided into two conferences, NFC and AFC. Both these conferences now compete to win the Super Bowl Championship at the end of the NFL season.