40 C.J. Stroud-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023 season

C.J. Stroud has a big 2023 NFL season ahead of him. The rookie was named the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans last month over Davis Mills.

Stroud was selected by the Texans as the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The 21-year-old now has the opportunity of a lifetime to etch his name into the Houston Texans history books.

Despite making an entry into the top tier of football, Stroud is a popular candidate for fantasy football selection. His impressive outings with Ohio State at the collegiate level have instilled faith in fantasy football managers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how Stroud fares in his rookie season in the NFL.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Also read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023

40 of the best C.J. Stroud-inspired fantasy football team names

C.J. Stroud Fantasy Team Names

Fantasy football has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. However, it's important for managers to create unique team names that can help them stand out from the rest.

Some even use combinations of their favorite players in the league. If you want to create a team name around Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, we've got you covered.

List of C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

The Stroud Goes Wild C.J. Is Our D.J. Loud & Stroud Stroud Boys On Stroud Nine Say It Out Stroud Stroud as a Peacock Head in the Strouds A Stroud on the Horizon Stroud Gaming Stroud American As Stroud as Punch Do Texas Stroud For Crying Out Stroud! Stroud and Clear Play to the Stroud Floating on a Stroud So Stroud of You A Stroud Crowd Stroud as Punch Stroud Mary Keeps on Burning Sold-Out Stroud Beat the Stroud Stroud in Some Place Stand Out From the Stroud. Stroud Together. Unbowed Stroud. CJ Squared Proud Texas, Stroud Texas Stroud, we have a touchdowns Don’t Mess With Stroud Work the Stroud Stroud Source a QB The Fast Gun From Texas Stroud Pleaser Go With the Stroud Reign Stroud King CJ Where'd Stroud Go? Stroud You Or Shouldn't You?

Also Read: Inappropriate NFL fantasy football team names to consider before 2023