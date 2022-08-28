Create

40 Best Dak Prescott-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys
Aniket Srivastava
Modified Aug 28, 2022 08:35 PM IST

The NFL season is about to begin and it's time for fantasy football. Fantasy team owners who still haven't drafted a team have a little time left before the final rosters of the teams are decided. The first match of the NFL season will kick off on September 8th and will be played between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at the SoFi Stadium.

Players who are about to draft Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are in luck. Here, we will suggest some witty and exciting fantasy football team names inspired by him. Prescott is looking pretty good this season and drafting him into your team might earn you some extra points.

Here are the Dak Prescott-inspired fantasy football team names-

  1. Dakurate Passer
  2. Dak’s Amore
  3. Dak Lives Matter
  4. Dakkidentally in Love
  5. Dakumentary Now!
  6. Dakumentary Film
  7. Dak Kine
  8. Dak Attack
  9. Daktually
  10. Dak’s Life
  11. PreScott Pilgrim vs. the World
  12. Scottsnard
  13. Join the Dak Side
  14. You Prescotta Be In Pictures
  15. Dakupuncture
  16. Dak’s the Way I Like It
  17. Dak Drives Matter
  18. PreScott’s Paper Towels
  19. Miss U Dak
  20. BullDaks
  21. Miss States Happen
  22. The Dak Knight Rises
  23. Sulphurious 4
  24. Sulphurries
  25. Dakety Dak
  26. First DP
  27. To Be Continued Dak Dak Dak
  28. Dak Matrix Printer
  29. Presconsin
  30. PrescOtters
  31. Presc Your Luck
  32. Dakute Pain
  33. Bad Daktors
  34. Daktivision Games
  35. Political Daktivists
  36. Prescott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
  37. Dak 70’s Show
  38. Dak’s So Raven
  39. Dak’s a Wrap
  40. Dak’s All, Folks

Where should you draft Dak Prescott in NFL fantasy football 2022?

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

The Cowboys quarterback had an amazing last season, where he threw for 4,449 yards and had 37 touchdowns. In fantasy football, there were around 11 quarterbacks who had 20+ points per game, including Dak Prescott. Although Prescott had good stats last year, he is a second tier fantasy quarterback.

🎵 fantasyyyyy fooootttballlll in tampa bayyyyyyy 🎵 https://t.co/N12qWsfYFd

There are many more reasons for him to have a lower ranking than many other star quarterbacks. The Cowboys have made a lot of changes to their team. Other than the exceptional CeeDee Lamb, there are questions regarding their receivers.

There are several better quarterbacks than Prescott, who you might want to go for first. These include Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady could be a better option for a second tier quarterback as they both scored more points than Prescott last season.

If you are determined to get Prescott, depending on the size of your league, you can probably draft him in the fourth round. There's just better options in front of him to warrant getting him any earlier.

