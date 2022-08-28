40 Best Dak Prescott-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

The NFL season is about to begin and it's time for fantasy football. Fantasy team owners who still haven't drafted a team have a little time left before the final rosters of the teams are decided. The first match of the NFL season will kick off on September 8th and will be played between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at the SoFi Stadium.

Players who are about to draft Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are in luck. Here, we will suggest some witty and exciting fantasy football team names inspired by him. Prescott is looking pretty good this season and drafting him into your team might earn you some extra points.

Here are the Dak Prescott-inspired fantasy football team names-

Dakurate Passer Dak’s Amore Dak Lives Matter Dakkidentally in Love Dakumentary Now! Dakumentary Film Dak Kine Dak Attack Daktually Dak’s Life PreScott Pilgrim vs. the World Scottsnard Join the Dak Side You Prescotta Be In Pictures Dakupuncture Dak’s the Way I Like It Dak Drives Matter PreScott’s Paper Towels Miss U Dak BullDaks Miss States Happen The Dak Knight Rises Sulphurious 4 Sulphurries Dakety Dak First DP To Be Continued Dak Dak Dak Dak Matrix Printer Presconsin PrescOtters Presc Your Luck Dakute Pain Bad Daktors Daktivision Games Political Daktivists Prescott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Dak 70’s Show Dak’s So Raven Dak’s a Wrap Dak’s All, Folks

Where should you draft Dak Prescott in NFL fantasy football 2022?

The Cowboys quarterback had an amazing last season, where he threw for 4,449 yards and had 37 touchdowns. In fantasy football, there were around 11 quarterbacks who had 20+ points per game, including Dak Prescott. Although Prescott had good stats last year, he is a second tier fantasy quarterback.

There are many more reasons for him to have a lower ranking than many other star quarterbacks. The Cowboys have made a lot of changes to their team. Other than the exceptional CeeDee Lamb, there are questions regarding their receivers.

There are several better quarterbacks than Prescott, who you might want to go for first. These include Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady could be a better option for a second tier quarterback as they both scored more points than Prescott last season.

If you are determined to get Prescott, depending on the size of your league, you can probably draft him in the fourth round. There's just better options in front of him to warrant getting him any earlier.

