"He's a part of us" - 49ers GM solidifies Jimmy G's place in San Francisco

There have been rumors that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's time on the roster is coming to an end, with many pundits and fans believing that he will be traded before the 2022 season.

However, 49ers general manager John Lynch feels as though Jimmy G is a valued part of the team at the moment and refuses to speculate on where the quarterback may potentially end up, insisting that he is a part of the team's setup.

Speaking to the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, Lynch spoke about Garoppolo's future with the team. He said:

"So you know, as for the for the trade, Jimmy is a part of us right now."

Lynch continued:

"A lot of people need or want quarterbacks right now. And he's obviously a guy they'd look at. So yes, we have listened. But he's a part of us. And he's going to work diligently to get back from from this surgery. If indeed, I mean, it's just preliminary. I haven't even talked to Jimmy yet."

Lynch touched upon Garoppolo's planned surgery, which will happen within the next week to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder. Jimmy G won't be throwing for 16 weeks as a result of the surgery, but the 49ers believe he will be ready for the season, providing there aren't any complications.

Garoppolo initially injured his thumb in a Week 16 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. In the team's Wild Card victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Jimmy G fell on his shoulder to prevent landing on his thumb, which was the cause of the injury.

What will happen to 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo this off-season?

San Francisco believes the rehabilitation should it go smoothly and will not play a major role in any trade discussions. It remains to be seen whether he stays as a starter in San Francisco, with Trey Lance waiting to take over the team.

Lynch has stated that the team believes in Lance and that "he's everything we thought he was when we traded a lot to go get him."

San Francisco moved up in the draft to select Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he might just be ready to take control of this offense in 2022 should San Francisco feel it is the right time to move on from Jimmy G.

