49ers could be dealt a big injury setback ahead of Packers Divisional Round game

Following their 23-17 NFC Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys last night, the San Francisco 49ers will be hoping possible injuries to two of their key players are not too serious.

San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa exited Sunday's game just before halftime with 1:19 remaining in the quarter after colliding with his own teammate, D.J. Jones. Bosa was officially ruled out of the contest and head coach Kyle Shanahan stated the defensive end will enter concussion protocol.

If he is to suit up against the Packers, he must be cleared by an independent neurologist.

In addition to the concussion to Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner suffered an injury to his right ankle ahead of their Divisional Round game against the Packers. He re-aggravated a previous ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter and did not return to the game.

The 49ers are due to play Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this Saturday night in the Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. As a result of the scheduling, both Bosa and Warner have one fewer day of recovery time ahead of the playoff matchup in Green Bay.

49ers hoping defense is at full strength ahead of trip to Lambeau Field for Packers showdown

With Bosa in concussion protocol and Warner's status unknown, the duo will be a big miss if they cannot play. With 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, Bosa led the San Francisco defensive unit.

Those stats alone are impressive enough but he also did this on the back of missing the majority of the 2020 season due to a torn ACL.

Bosa finished with 52 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 4 FFs, 21 TFLs, 32 QB hits, 1 PD, and the highest double team rate in the NFL.



Playoff Bosa is officially activated



Before Bosa left the game against Dallas, he had half a sack, three tackles and a quarterback hit. The defensive end was fourth in the NFL in sacks and surprisingly did not make the All Pro team.

Warner made five tackles before leaving the field in the fourth quarter.

Despite missing arguably two of their best defensive weapons, San Francisco's defense was highly impressive. They held the Cowboys and their top ranked offense to just 17 points and 307 yards.

They also had five sacks and an interception against that same offensive unit.

If they are going to advance to the NFC Championship game, San Francisco will need Bosa and Warner available for their game against the Green Bay Packers and MVP-favorite Aaron Rodgers.

