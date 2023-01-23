The San Francisco 49ers go into their NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles as many people's picks to go all the way and win Super Bowl LVII.

This is despite San Francisco losing both of its starting quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo throughout 2022. Rookie Brock Purdy has stepped up seamlessly in their absence, and there are many reasons as to why the 49ers are bound to win the big game this year.

Why San Francisco 49ers will win NFL Super Bowl LVII

#1 - Historical Advantage

NFL Super Bowl XXIII

If the 49ers were to advance to the Super Bowl, there's a chance they'd come up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. If that were the case, it would be the third time out of four appearances that Cincinnati will face San Francisco in the big game.

The Bengals reached the Super Bowl twice in the 1980s, losing to the 49ers in 1981 and 1988, which could give a psychological advantage to San Francisco, who will be well aware of the history surrounding the clash.

On top of this, the Eagles and Bengals both have all-time losing records versus the 49ers, with the Chiefs tying all-time at 7-7.

#2 - Playmakers

NFL - Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Many NFL fans and analysts alike have the 49ers right at the top of their power rankings, partly due to how balanced their roster is.

They have playmakers all over the field on offense and defense, and virtually have no weak spot.

Nick Bosa has led the entire NFL in sacks, Fred Warner has been a menace for opposing QBs all season, and Trent Williams remains the best offensive tackle in football.

You also have stars such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle - something no team will look forward to facing.

#3 - Brock Purdy

NFL - NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Ever since "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy has been thrust into the limelight to start for a contender, he hasn't looked out of place at all. Purdy has excelled in the absence of Lance and Garoppolo, and there's no reason why he can't keep it going all the way to the big game.

The player has shown that the big occasion doesn't faze him, having already won two playoff games, as well as winning his debut having came on mid-game in aid of Jimmy Garoppolo.

A seventh-round rookie quarterback leading his team all the way to Super Bowl glory would be unprecedented, but something that isn't beyond the reach of Brock Purdy.

