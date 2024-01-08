49ers Opponents 2024: Complete schedule for San Francisco's NFL Playoffs run

2023 was a special year for the San Francisco 49ers and their fan base. The iconic franchise started the 2023 regular season with a five-game winning streak and ended the year as NFC Conference champions. That means that Kyle Shanahan's side would enjoy a Wild Card round bye and start their postseason journey with a divisional-round matchup.

With 2023 becoming a resounding success, it's high time that their fans look at what 2024 offers for their franchise. Let's look at the teams that San Francisco is set to face in the 2024 regular season.

Who will the San Francisco 49ers face in 2024?

The opponents for each NFL team have been released. Here are the home and away opponents for San Fran in the 2024 NFL regular season. Dates and times will be announced in the spring.

The reigning NFC Champs will have home games against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys.

Furthermore, they'll go to the following teams for away matchups: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The reigning NFC Champs would fancy their chances against the above teams, and with a roster as stacked as theirs, they should be targeting yet another postseason run.

How did the San Francisco 49ers perform in the 2023 regular season?

As mentioned initially, the NFC Kings had a phenomenal 2023 regular season. Brock Purdy and co. enjoyed two hefty winning streaks in 2023 and were the team to beat in the NFC Conference for the most part. The 49ers beat playoff sides Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to a 12-5 regular season record.

The only true glitch in the team's 2023 regular season was a surprising three-game losing streak between Weeks 6 and 8 when they lost to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals. Luckily for the franchise, they bounced back with a six-game winning streak and haven't looked back ever since.

San Francisco 49ers Playoffs Picture

According to the Sportskeeda playoff predictor, the 49ers have the best chance of coming out of the NFC Conference and making the Super Bowl game. San Francisco has a stellar team of offensive talents, defensive stars, and stellar coaching. They'll be a hard nut to crack in the 2024 playoffs, and we won't be surprised to see them break their Super Bowl drought come February.