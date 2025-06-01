49ers post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualty ft. Jake Moody

With the San Francisco 49ers' schedule for the 2025 season released last month, there are a few significant dates for the team before the start of the regular season. June 1 is one of the first important dates, after which the Niners could let go off some veterans they don't think would be important to the team's future.

The following list includes several 49ers players who may be cut after June 1.

Potential post-June 1 cut candidates for San Francisco 49ers

#1 Yetur Gross-Matos (defensive end)

The 49ers are expected to cut defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos next after cutting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave with a post-June 1 tag to free up over $2 million in cap space.

Gross-Matos recorded just four sacks, 19 tackles (career low), six tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and 10 quarterback pressures in 54 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps last season when healthy. His performance is simply unsatisfactory, so he's now considered an expendable member of the defense.

Cutting Gross-Matos would allow the Niners to save nearly $5 million in cap space as a post-June-1 cut.

#2 George Odum (safety)

The San Francisco 49ers may also decide to cut George Odum, especially as they may want to switch to a younger, less expensive safety option.

The seven-year veteran will turn 32 this season, which is relatively old for DBs in the NFL. The 49ers also seem to have selected a potential replacement in Marques Sigle with a fifth-round pick in April's draft.

The Niners could save almost $1.5 million in salary cap by cutting Odum.

#3 Tanner Mordecai (quarterback)

The 49ers considered Tanner Mordecai as their third-choice quarterback, behind backup Mac Jones and Brock Purdy before the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, Mordecai has likely fallen further down the depth chart, as the team drafted Kurtis Rourke with the 227th overall pick. After joining the 49ers as an undrafted free agent last year, it looks like Mordecai's time there is now coming to an end.

#4 Jake Moody (placekicker)

It's surprising that San Francisco hasn't cut Jake Moody yet this offseason after he missed nearly 30% of his field goal attempts last campaign. However, with the signing of Greg Joseph this offseason, it might not be long again before San Francisco gets rid of Moody.

Moody's dead money hit would be minimal if the 49ers let him go, and they would save an additional million dollars.

#5 Jake Brendel (center)

The 32-year-old Jake Brendel was awful for the San Francisco 49ers last season, particularly when it came to pass protection. He's primarily valuable in the run game, which appears to be something the team could readily replace.

The Niners need a center who has better pass protection ability. Considering that, they could let Brendel go after June 1.

