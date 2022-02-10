What must the 49ers offer in trade to pry away Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay?

There are rumors flying around that the San Francisco 49ers may be interested in making a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Niners Nation @NinersNation 49ers in Five: Is Aaron Rodgers in San Francisco still a possibility? ninersnation.com/2022/2/9/22924… 49ers in Five: Is Aaron Rodgers in San Francisco still a possibility? ninersnation.com/2022/2/9/22924…

It's not impossible as you may think. Rodgers is from the Bay Area and went to school at the University of California, Berkeley.

The three-time NFL MVP also wanted to play for the 49ers but they passed on him in the 2005 NFL Draft and selected quarterback Alex Smith instead. That never set well with the Packers quarterback to this day.

So it would be a bit ironic if the 49ers ended up with Aaron Rodgers many, many years later.

But what is it going to take for the 49ers to get the Packers quarterback? There were rumors during last year's draft that the 49ers desperately wanted to trade for Rodgers but the Packers wouldn't give in.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about it last year after the draft on The Rich Eisen Show:

“The exact truth is I don’t want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in this league, traded without doing any due diligence on it,” Shanahan said. “So, I just called [Packers Head Coach] Matt [LaFleur] and asked him if there’s anything to it. And Matt told me I’d be wasting my time if we had [John] Lynch call.”

Now, it looks like they may be willing to make a trade, and the Packers might be willing trade partners this time around.

What's it going to take to get Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay?

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

If the 49ers are serious about landing Aaron Rodgers this time around, they will have to give up a lot.

There would be little doubt that current starter Jimmy Garoppolo would be part of this trade. Garoppolo might be perfect for Green Bay.

He is from the Midwest and has won a few times there, including recently in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Larry Krueger @sportslarryknbr It doesn’t take a genius to see with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson likely staying put and the QB ‘22 draft class underwhelming, that the #49ers may get a very favorable trade package for Jimmy Garoppolo. Stay tuned. It doesn’t take a genius to see with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson likely staying put and the QB ‘22 draft class underwhelming, that the #49ers may get a very favorable trade package for Jimmy Garoppolo. Stay tuned.

Also, the 49ers will probably have to give up not only a first-round draft choice, but a second-round choice too and it may be not just for this year, but the following year too.

But it may well be worth the price if they can bring Aaron Rodgers to the bay. The last time the 49ers made this kind of blockbuster trade is when they traded starter Joe Montana to the Kansas City Chiefs to make room for Steve Young.

At the time, it was not a popular move by the club but once Steve Young won a Super Bowl, all was forgiven.

This move could push the 49ers to the top of the NFC and maybe to a Super Bowl.

