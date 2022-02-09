"He'll be back" - Packers RB Aaron Jones claims Aaron Rodgers is going nowhere

With each passing day, it seems there's more belief that Aaron Rodgers will remain a Packer. The most recent person linked to Rodgers who believes he will return next season, is his running back, Aaron Jones. Jones said on NFL Network that he believes in his heart Rodgers will be back next season for the Packers.

“I’ve heard what everybody else has heard, what they’re reading,” Jones told NFL Network. “But I think he’ll be there, in my heart. Green Bay, I can’t imagine him anywhere else, that’s where he’s been his whole career. I just can’t picture him anywhere else. I think we had a lot of fun this year, I hope to have him back and I believe in my heart he'll be back,” said Jones.

Jones thinks the joy the Packers had last season is enough for Rodgers to return next season.

“We had a lot of veterans in there. Just the way we were able bring along some of those younger guys and over the course of it have fun and be ourselves and come closer, all in that time, it was just fun to be around,” Jones said. “I think it brought joy back to football,” said Kamara.

In recent weeks, the Packers brass have come out and said they want, and expect, Aaron Rodgers to be back next season. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also said he believes Rodgers will return next season because he stayed with head coach Matt LaFleur and worked out with the team when the season ended.

Just the other day, Rodgers' former teammate and close friend, James Jones, shared his opinion on what he thinks Rodgers will do. On "Fantasy Dirt" on SiriusXM radio, Jones said if he had to bet on where number 12 would be next season, it would be Green Bay:

"If I had to bet on it, I'd say Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay wearing that No. 12 next season," said Jones.

Why Aaron Rodgers should return to the Packers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

At 38-years old, Rodgers would only benefit from staying with the Packers. The Packers had the best record of the season last year at 13-4 and have a pretty good overall roster.

Davante Adams is a free agent, but if they are able to retain Rodgers' best target, I'm not sure he'd want to relocate and be set up in a completely different situation.

Also Read Article Continues below

SEN 1116 @1116sen



Super Bowl winning Quarterback Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers' future and whether he should stay with the Packers.



#NFL @NFLAustralia #GoPackGo "The best opportunity I still think lies in Green Bay for him to go back to the Super Bowl."Super Bowl winning Quarterback Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers' future and whether he should stay with the Packers. "The best opportunity I still think lies in Green Bay for him to go back to the Super Bowl." Super Bowl winning Quarterback Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers' future and whether he should stay with the Packers. #NFL @NFLAustralia #GoPackGo https://t.co/XSOhrEdTbx

Edited by Adam Dickson