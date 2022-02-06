Packers President Mark Murphy makes big admission regarding Aaron Rodgers' future

Whether Aaron Rodgers is a Packer or not next season all depends on him.

If he were to play for another team next season, that would all fall on him. It should come as no surprise that the Packers want their signal caller back next season under center.

Packers president Mark Murphy has made it clear he wants the three-time MVP back next season. In his monthly column on the team's official site, Murphy stated that they are in agreement that they want their quarterback to return.

"A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season. Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back.” — Mark Murphy.

Murphy noted that the Packers are also significantly over the salary cap next season.

"We are significantly over the salary cap for next year, and will have to make many difficult decisions in order to get under the cap,”

Rodgers has already stated that he doesn't want to be a part of a rebuild process this offseason, so salary cap issues could make him less likely to return. According to overthecap, the Packers currently have the second-least cap space and are currently under $50 million. The Packers are in a bad cap situation with Davante Adams being a free agent.

Despite being in a bad cap situation, Murphy is confident in Russ Ball's ability to get them out of the situation.

"Although we will face many challenges this offseason, I have tremendous confidence in Matt, Brian and Russ,” Murphy wrote. “I don’t think anyone in the league knows the rules regarding the salary cap better than Russ. He will be our most valuable employee this offseason.”

If he were to return to the Packers, he would likely have to restructure his deal to get the Packers a little closer to the cap limit.

Aaron Rodgers' current cap hit

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

The 38-year-old carries a whopping $46.1 million cap hit next season, which is the second-most in the league behind Matt Ryan at $48.7 million. If he were to get traded, his cap hit would most likely be $15-$20 million less if a team extends him, but if he plays for the Packers this season, it most likely won't be under his current $46.1 million deal.

