49ers are stuck in QB limbo with Jimmy Garoppolo once again, this time for good

The San Francisco 49ers believed they had the perfect Jimmy Garoppolo succession plan in place. Trey Lance spent the 2021 season on the sidelines as their heir apparent and was set to take over in 2022, no matter what.

And that's exactly what happened. Yet the 49ers seemed to have second thoughts. They kept Garoppolo around as the backup. Just in case. That proved to be genius once Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2.

But "genius" is used in the short-term viewpoint here, as the 49ers will be in limbo starting again in 2023.

The 49ers are back in the same Garoppolo-Lance debate for 2023

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

It is important to point out that the 49ers are not in a terrible situation here. Garoppolo led the team to the NFC Championship Game last season and was in the Super Bowl during the 2019 season. In fact, he was about one good throw away from becoming a champion.

But the franchise wants to be forward-thinking, and that's why they selected Lance as the No. 3 overall pick in 2021. So why are they in limbo if Lance can come back in 2023?

Well, fans must remember he last played a full season in 2019. The 2020 season was affected by COVID and saw him play one single game. He did receive some action with the 49ers in 2021, but not in a full-time capacity leading the team on every Sunday.

Assuming he can just show up in 2023 and start right away and win may be naive, and not just because of his lack of playing time. Coming back from a serious injury is another factor for a player who relies on his legs so much.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers remain focused on winning in 2022. Yet Garoppolo is now on an expiring deal after spending months wondering if he would be traded. Will that lead to any bad blood between both sides if things go south during the year?

There is also the possibility that a terrible season could lead to leadership and personnel changes. Losing and uncertainty about the future can always lead to change.

NFL owners are obsessed with having a fresh young star at quarterback. The 49ers have that on paper, but 2023 will be year three for Lance, and he will barely have any experience. And what happens if Garoppolo does well this year, as he has done in the recent past?

He is likely gone, no matter what, meaning it's Lance's team once again next season. Yet again, there is no certainty he will be the same player they thought he was coming out in the draft. Remember, they wanted him to sit and learn for a full year in a league where rookies start all the time.

Yes, the 49ers have a plan on paper. But there remains no certainty, and that will have everyone worried, unless the team takes home a Super Bowl crown this February.

