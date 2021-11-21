San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Jaguars' rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to improve as the season progresses. 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance is patiently waiting for another opportunity to start. It won't be this week against the Jaguars as Jimmy Garoppolo retains his job, for now.

Both teams have improved in recent weeks. The 49ers have won two of their last three games after losing four straight. The Jaguars have won two of their previous four games after losing their first five games of the 2021 NFL season.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report

Player Injury Status LB Dakota Allen Shoulder OUT RB James Robinson Heel/Knee Questionable

The Jaguars have officially ruled out linebacker Dakota Allen for their Week 11 game. Running back James Robinson is listed as questionable and will make a game-time decision. He logged limited practice sessions for the Jaguars on Thursday and Friday. If he is unable to play, Carlos Hyde would be the starter.

Doug Kyed @DougKyed



HC Urban Meyer said today that Robinson is "day to day" but feeling "pretty good." #Jaguars RB James Robinson is questionable to play Sunday against the 49ers with heel and knee injuries.HC Urban Meyer said today that Robinson is "day to day" but feeling "pretty good." #Jaguars RB James Robinson is questionable to play Sunday against the 49ers with heel and knee injuries. HC Urban Meyer said today that Robinson is "day to day" but feeling "pretty good."

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report

Player Injury Status DL Maurice Hurst Calf OUT RB JaMycal Hasty Ankle OUT RB Elijah Mitchell Rib, Finger Doubtful

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst and running back JaMycal Hasty have been ruled out for the 49ers Week 11 game against the Jaguars. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell has not yet been ruled out, but he's listed as doubtful. He didn't practice at all this week and is not expected to be ready.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers are listing RB Elijah Mitchell as doubtful and RB JaMycal Hasty as out for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. It now figures to leave 49ers’ RB Jeff Wilson Jr. as the starter and Trey Sermon as the backup. 49ers are listing RB Elijah Mitchell as doubtful and RB JaMycal Hasty as out for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. It now figures to leave 49ers’ RB Jeff Wilson Jr. as the starter and Trey Sermon as the backup.

Jacksonville Jaguars Starting Lineup

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson (Q) or Carlos Hyde | WR - Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew | TE - Dan Arnold | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Tyler Shatley, Ben Bartch, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Josh Allen, Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell | S - Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard | K - Matthew Wright | P - Logan Cooke

San Francisco 49ers Starting Lineup

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell (D) or Jeff Wilson Jr. | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Jaylon Moore

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Marcell Harris | CB - Emmanuel Moseley, Josh Norman | S - Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga | K - Robbie Gould | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar