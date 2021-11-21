San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Jaguars' rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to improve as the season progresses. 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance is patiently waiting for another opportunity to start. It won't be this week against the Jaguars as Jimmy Garoppolo retains his job, for now.
Both teams have improved in recent weeks. The 49ers have won two of their last three games after losing four straight. The Jaguars have won two of their previous four games after losing their first five games of the 2021 NFL season.
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report
The Jaguars have officially ruled out linebacker Dakota Allen for their Week 11 game. Running back James Robinson is listed as questionable and will make a game-time decision. He logged limited practice sessions for the Jaguars on Thursday and Friday. If he is unable to play, Carlos Hyde would be the starter.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report
Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst and running back JaMycal Hasty have been ruled out for the 49ers Week 11 game against the Jaguars. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell has not yet been ruled out, but he's listed as doubtful. He didn't practice at all this week and is not expected to be ready.
Jacksonville Jaguars Starting Lineup
QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson (Q) or Carlos Hyde | WR - Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew | TE - Dan Arnold | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Tyler Shatley, Ben Bartch, Jawaan Taylor
DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Josh Allen, Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell | S - Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard | K - Matthew Wright | P - Logan Cooke
San Francisco 49ers Starting Lineup
QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell (D) or Jeff Wilson Jr. | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Jaylon Moore
ALSO READArticle Continues below
DL - Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Marcell Harris | CB - Emmanuel Moseley, Josh Norman | S - Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga | K - Robbie Gould | P - Mitch Wishnowsky