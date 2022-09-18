49ers vs Seahawks: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

The Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the 48th time in the history of the NFL. It is one of the biggest rivalries in the league as both teams call the NFC East division home. The rivalry dates back to 2002, when both the teams were placed in the same division.

The epic battle will see several storylines in action. One being between Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. The Seahawks won their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos by 17-16. The 49ers lost to the Chicago Bears 19-10 in their season opener game. Geno Smith is on a high (which was not forecast by analysts), while Trey Lance may already be under pressure from last season's starter, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Will the Seahawks be able to win the game and prove their dominance over their biggest rival?

What time is the 49ers vs Seahawks Week 2 game?

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will face off on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET and will be played in the 49ers' home ground Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

What channel is the 49ers vs Seahawks on?

The 49ers vs Seahawks game will be broadcast live on FOX at 4:05 p.m EST. In Seattle, you can watch it on FOX 13. Mark Schlereth will be on the mic and Adam Amin will feature for the play-by-play.

You can tune in to NBC Sports Bay to watch the 49ers pregame which will go live at 3:00 pm EST. The postgame will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay right after the 49ers vs Seahawks game.

49ers vs Seahawks live streaming guide

The game can be streamed live on the FOX Sports app, NFL+, and Yahoo Sports app. The free streaming option will be available on Fubo TV (Free trial). You can also listen to the game live on Radio: KNBR 680, The Bone (KSAN 107.7 FM), KGO (810-AM).

49ers vs Seahawks injury report

The good news for the Seattle Seahawks is that their rookie running back Ken Walker will be back after missing Week 1 due to a hernia. The Seahawks’ two cornerbacks, Artie Burns and Justin Coleman, are listed as questionable, and we will have to wait until the final reports arrive. Safety Joey Blount remains doubtful because of his hamstring issue.

49ers TE George Kittle will most probably miss Week 2 against the Seahawks because of his groin injury. He was listed as questionable and will miss the game for the second consecutive week. If Kittle misses the game, Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner, and Ross Dwelley will step up in his place.

49ers vs Seahawks head-to-head record

The Seahawks and 49ers have met 47 times. The first time they played against each other was in 1976, and the 49ers defeated the Seahawks 37 to 21. Currently, Seattle are 30-17 against San Francisco. If the Seahawks win on Sunday, then it will be their fifth consecutive win against the 49ers.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far