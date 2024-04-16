5 of Aaron Rodgers' wildest conspiracy theories feat. HIV and Joe Biden's body double

Aaron Rodgers is a bona fide superstar quarterback, but apart from making a name for himself on the gridiron, he has also been active in stirring up controversies. One of the most bizarre things about Rodgers is that he believes and propagates several conspiracy theories.

The New York Jets quarterback has shared many of these beliefs with the public at large over the years. Some theories have been incorrectly attributed to him as well. So let us take a look at five conspiracy theories that Aaron Rodgers believes firmly in.

Aaron Rodgers has a lot of conspiracies in his bag

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodgers' thought process and interests were put under the microscope as he was reported to be in contention to be the running mate for independent presidential candidate hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Though that boat has sailed, this inspection brought forth very interesting things and conspiracies from Rodgers.

1) JFK Assassination

The former Green Bay Packers signal-caller has cited former U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s assassination as his foray into the world of conspiracies. This started back when he was in his sophomore year at Cal and read many books on the subject.

On Eddie Bravo’s podcast "Look Into It," Rodgers said:

“You read the story about Lee Harvey Oswald being the sole gunman of the president and this magic bullet theory. I remember thinking to myself in the sophomore class, ‘That’s f–king bulls–t.’ And that got me into questioning things.”

2) Joe Biden’s body double

During Rodgers’ appearance on the "I Can Fly" podcast, he got into testy waters once again. Aaron Rodgers said about the current U.S. president:

“Joe Biden is really not Joe Biden.”

This comment by the 2011 Super Bowl winner sent the fans into a frenzy, as he got trolled heavily for some days.

3) Aaron Rodgers might not believe in 9/11

Even though 9/11 conspiracies have been around since the horrific tragedy occurred, Rodgers' belief was not revealed by him but by a former teammate.

DeShone Kizer joined the Packers for one season in 2018. According to him, the 9/11 question was one of the first things Rodgers inquired about. Kizer said in an interview with media personality Adam Breneman about the awkward situation:

"He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?' What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn't I?"

Expand Tweet

4) COVID-19 vaccine

In 2021, Aaron Rodgers went against health officials’ advice and did not get vaccinated. Later in the year, the quarterback contracted the COVID-19 virus and remained undeterred. While appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers had his say on the entire matter:

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body. Not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

5) Dr. Fauci and HIV

Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had been on Rodgers’ radar since the COVID-19 vaccine issue days. However, in his latest appearance on the podcast "Look Into It," Aaron Rodgers went one step further. The 40-year-old said:

“Fauci was given, like over $350 million to research to come up with drugs, new or repurposed to handle the AIDS pandemic. And all they came up with AZT!”

Expand Tweet

Fans have a field day whenever one of Aaron Rodgers’ conspiracy theories goes public. Though, at times, it has concerned many as well. Yet his former or current employers, the New York Jets, don't seem to mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback