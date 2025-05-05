5 active NFL players with most receiving touchdowns feat. Mike Evans

Over the past two decades, the NFL has become a pass-heavy league. Most of the best teams in the league rely on a pass-heavy offense, and there has been an increase in demand for elite pass catchers.

Let's look at the five active NFL stars with the most receiving touchdowns.

Five active NFL players with most receiving touchdowns

5. Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs - 77 receiving touchdowns

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is the active tight end with the most receiving touchdowns. He has amassed 77 touchdowns in the air in his 12-year professional career.

Kelce is a key part of Andy Reid's offense and the primary target of Patrick Mahomes.

4. Tyreek Hill, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins - 82 receiving touchdowns

Tyreek Hill is another elite pass catcher who benefited from the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes synergy. Hill spent the first six years of his professional career in Kansas City before taking his talents to Miami in 2022.

The perennial Pro Bowler has three seasons with 12 or more receiving touchdowns on his resume.

3. DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Baltimore Ravens - 83 receiving touchdowns

DeAndre Hopkins might be a journeyman wide receiver, but let's not forget his high-flying days with the Houston Texans. He racked up most of his 83 receiving touchdowns in Houston, and all but one of his five Pro Bowl nods.

Hopkins will play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. He's hoping to add to his total and inch closer to the 100 receiving touchdowns mark.

2. Davante Adams, wide receiver, LA Rams - 103 receiving touchdowns

Davante Adams is one of the two active wide receivers with over 100 receiving touchdowns. The perennial Pro Bowler has 103 in his 11-year NFL career.

Adams racked up most of those touchdown catching passes from Aaron Rodgers while on the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. However, he'll catch passes from a different Super Bowl-winning quarterback in 2025. Adams and Matthew Stafford will attempt to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to LA next season.

1. Mike Evans, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 105 receiving touchdowns

Mike Evans is the active player with the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL. He has amassed 105 in his time with the Bucs.

The six-time Pro Bowler aims to add more to the total in the 2025 campaign.

