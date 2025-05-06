5 active NFL players with most receiving yards feat. Travis Kelce

NFL offenses have tilted more toward the passing game in the last few decades. This has created opportunities for top wide receivers in the league to put on remarkable numbers.

Combining a brilliant passer with a top receiver in the league is a recipe for a high-scoring NFL offense, especially when they are supported by good complementary pieces.

In this article, we will take a look at the active NFL wide receivers with the most career receiving yards.

Top-5 active NFL players with most receiving yards

No. 5 - WR Keenan Allen - 11,274 yards

Keenan Allen, while playing for the Chicago Bears in 2024 - Source: Getty

The 33-year-old Keenan Allen is among the NFL's top route runners. He joined the league as a third-round pick in 2013 and has built a stacked career since, winning the 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and earning six Pro Bowl berths.

Allen has a 1,000-yard milestone six times in his career. He has played for the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 974 receptions for 11,274 yards and 66 touchdowns.

No. 4 - WR Davante Adams - 11,844 yards

Former New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams - Source: Getty

Davante Adams, who joined the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, is still one of the league's best route runners and an effective red-zone threat at the age of 32. The veteran receiver became the 12th player in NFL history to achieve 100 career touchdown catches last season.

Adams is one of just four players all-time to record at least 1,000 receiving yards and 100 catches in four straight seasons. He is the only player to have at least 110 catches, 1,350 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns in three different seasons.

Adams has caught 957 passes for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns in 164 games while playing for the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

No. 3 - TE Travis Kelce - 12,151 yards

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce is arguably the greatest tight end the NFL has ever seen. The future Hall of Famer is third among all tight ends in NFL history with 12,151 receiving yards and 1,004 receptions, and fifth among all players at his position with 77 receiving touchdowns.

Kelce also leads the rankings in postseason catches (174) and is second in history (only to Jerry Rice) in postseason receiving yards (2,078) and receiving touchdowns (20).

No. 2 - WR Mike Evans - 12,684 yards

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Mike Evans is well liked in the league for his consistency, having recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in 11 straight seasons—a feat only matched by the legendary Jerry Rice. Evans is also the owner of multiple Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiving records.

He has racked up 836 receptions for 12,684 yards and 105 touchdowns in his career. He will be looking to break his tie with Rice in 2025 by contributing to his Hall of Fame resume with a 12th season of recording 1,000 or more yards.

No. 1 - WR DeAndre Hopkins - 12,965 yards

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins - Source: Imagn

DeAndre Hopkins has served as the primary receiver on nearly every team throughout the first 12 seasons of his NFL career. He has been named to five Pro Bowls, three First-Team All-Pro teams, and two Second-Team All-Pros. He has been one of the most productive players in this NFL's pass-dominated era.

Hopkins has caught 984 passes for 12,965 receiving yards and 83 catches in his career to date. He will look to improve on those numbers in the Baltimore Ravens offense in 2025 as he will get to catch passes from two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

