5 best Aaron Rodgers moments so far in 2021 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers is having quite a season on and off the field. The season began with there being doubts about whether Rodgers would return to the Green Bay Packers at all or not.

At one point, Packers fans were resigned to losing Aaron Rodgers. The Denver Broncos had, in fact, inquired about trading for Aaron Rodgers.

But the inevitable was ultimately postponed and Aaron Rodgers returned to training camp with the Packers. Even though the end (still) seems likely, at least it was postponed for a year.

Coming back this season, number 12 has taken us on quite a ride.

From his claims about being vaccinated to starting the first game where he played so badly that he was relieved of his duties, Aaron Rodgers took us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. He flattened the undefeated Arizona Cardinals without three of his top receivers and spouted nonsense about COVID.

He admonished Bears fans and "woke mobs" alike. All in all, it has been a season to remember for Aaron Rodgers, and we look at some of his best moments below.

Aaron Rodgers' top moments in 2021

#1 - "I am immunized"

Some may call it his worst moment, but we are including this moment for two reasons. One is the sheer chutzpah Aaron Rodgers shows in answering the question, just playing on his words.

The other is that while it happened before the season began, it became a definitive moment during the season.

Chancellor Johnson @ChancellorTV Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated https://t.co/kskQDRpWi8

Aaron Rodgers was asked about his vaccination status. He began with a "yeah", which to any rational person means that he is agreeing with what is being asked in the question.

He then went on to say that he was "immunized." He further went on to say that he would not judge those who were unvaccinated, while he knew he himself belonged in that category.

The sheer bravado of the man in saying what he did, knowing his own status, is a defining moment for Aaron Rodgers this season.

#2 - Beating the San Francisco 49ers

When the Green Bay Packers played the San Francisco 49ers this season, they reached a point when the 49ers were half celebrating a win. And why not?

They led the Packers 28-27 with just 37 seconds to go. What they forgot is that for Aaron Rodgers, 37 seconds, even without timeouts, is an eternity.

In 34 seconds, Aaron Rodgers drove his team upfield 42 yards before spiking the ball with three seconds left on the clock. That brought on Mason Crosby with a field goal attempt from 51 yards with three seconds left on the clock.

Mason Crosby duly nailed the kick for a 30-28 Packers victory. The 49ers fans and players could hardly believe what they had witnessed and appeared shellshocked by the whole experience.

Aaron Rodgers celebrated on the sidelines as the kick sailed through the uprights, dispelling all doubts, once and for all, about whether he was committed to Green Bay.

