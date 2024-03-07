5 best candidates for Madden 25 cover feat. Justin Jefferson

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl this past season. Now, all the teams around the league are getting ready for the next season. Fans are also looking forward to seeing what their teams do in the next few months to get better and become a contender.

Although there are still six months left before the start of the new season, and people are already excited about it. Every year in August, the latest version of the NFL's official game, Madden, comes out, and some will also be looking forward to the latest edition,

As we edge further closer to August, people will get excited about who could be the cover athlete of this year's Madden. While nothing is revealed yet, here are some of the best candidates that could be on the game's cover for the new edition.

Best Madden 25 cover candidates:

#1. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a tough season as the quarterback dealt with multiple injuries. However, he will be healthy to start the next season, and the LSU product is still believed to be a top-three quarterback in the league.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson have already been on the covers of previous Madden games, so Burrow could be the cover star of Madden 25. He has a huge fanbase and not many will be unhappy with EA's decision if they go with the Bengals star.

#2. Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the league. He is expected to sign a lucrative contract extension this season and is one of the most likely players to be on the cover of Madden 25.

Jefferson has done various commercials in the past few years, and his popularity is on the rise. The fact that he will also be actively promoting the game is something the game's developers might consider while choosing the cover athlete.

In just four seasons in the NFL, Jefferson has 392 catches for 5,899 yards and has scored 31 touchdowns in 60 games. He has made the Pro Bowl three times and also won the Offensive Player of the Year award for the 2022/2023 season.

#3. Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Another player whose popularity has skyrocketed in the past few years is Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is arguably the most popular player in the NFL currently and has never featured on Madden's cover before.

Kelce is currently dating Taylor Swift and has won back-to-back Super Bowls. The commercial aspect of putting Kelce on Madden 25's cover could be enticing to EA Sports, and it will be a great tribute for the future Hall of Famer, who doesn't have many years left in the league.

#4. Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase: 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Similar to Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase is one of the most exciting players to watch in the league. Although the Bengals star might not be as popular as Jefferson to the non-football fans, he is well respected among the NFL community.

Chase is undoubtedly one of the top five wide receivers in the league. Since the Bengals are likely to be a contender next season, the former LSU star could be on the cover of Madden 25. A cover featuring Burrow and Chase could be a nice idea for EA as well since they are arguably the best QB-WR duo in the NFL.

#5. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

Another player who has also never been on Madden's cover is Dak Prescott. The 30-year-old quarterback is coming off the best statistical regular season of his career and was an MVP candidate last season.

Prescott is also expected to sign an extension this offseason. Since he is the face of the most valuable sports franchise in the world, Prescott will be a valid candidate to become the next cover star for Madden.

This past season, the Cowboys quarterback threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 17 games with a passer rating of 105.9.

Last five Madden cover athletes

Josh Allen: New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

In the past few years, EA Sports' Madden has featured some great players as their cover athletes. Here is the list of the cover stars of the five previous editions of the game.

Madden 24: Josh Allen

Josh Allen Madden 23: John Madden

John Madden Madden 22: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Madden 21: Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson Madden 20: Patrick Mahomes