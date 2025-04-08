5 best CBs still available in free agency before 2025 NFL Draft feat. Stephon Gilmore

The Philadelphia Eagles showed the rest of the league during the 2024 season that any team can assemble a squad capable of winning a Super Bowl with wise free-agent acquisitions.

It was clear at the beginning of this year's free agency that there were many experienced cornerbacks in the class who could help teams. There are still some starting-caliber corners in their 30s who can be useful in the NFL, even though the majority of the best players in this free-agency class have already found new homes or re-signed with their teams.

Here, we will examine the best five cornerbacks that are still available on the open market.

NFL Free Agent Rankings: Cornerbacks

1) Asante Samuel Jr.

Asante Samuel Jr. suited up for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. However, he became an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the team made no effort to retain him.

Although Samuel, drafted with a second-round pick when he entered the NFL in 2021, is only 25 years old, it appears that teams are reluctant to sign him due to injury worries, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Samuel only played four games for the Bolts in 2024 because of injuries, which meant the team had to use less-experienced players more often than they probably would have wanted. A team in need of depth at cornerback might sign Samuel soon if he can overcome his medical obstacles.

2) Rasul Douglas

Despite earning 58 tackles with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, Rasul Douglas is still a free agent. While Douglas will turn 31 in August, some teams may still be able to get some veteran guarantee at cornerback by signing him.

Teams that are in dire need of cornerback reinforcements can also select a player in the draft, then sign Douglas to a one-year deal, and have him mentor the rookie for a year.

3) Mike Hilton

The 31-year-old Mike Hilton is still seen as one of the top free agents available this offseason.

After four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hilton signed a four-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He recorded 283 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, a fumble recovery and six interceptions in 64 games (36 starts) with Cincinnati.

Hilton has long been among the NFL's top run-stopping cornerbacks, but he started to struggle last season, which is why he hasn't signed a contract a month after the free agency period started.

All things considered, Hilton is still a valuable run defender, and his 5,000+ NFL snaps should help him secure another NFL contract soon.

4) Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore, 34, who started 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season, is one of the free agents who is still available to help teams in need of a cornerback. He also notched 56 tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception in the games he played for Minnesota in 2024.

Gilmore would be a good fit for a team looking to win right now while developing younger cornerbacks for the future.

5) Tre'Davious White

Tre'Davious White, who was selected by the Bills with the 27th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was selected to two consecutive Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020.

White has become somewhat of a wanderer in the last two seasons due to a string of injuries he sustained at the end of his time with the Bills, particularly an Achilles injury during the 2023 season.

We expect that White, who is still only 30, will soon get another chance with an NFL team.

