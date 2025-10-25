5 best defensive stars Cowboys should target after ending Maxx Crosby pursuit ahead of trade deadline ft. Roquan Smith

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have the “ammo” to upgrade their defense. That’s what owner Jerry Jones boasted after moving Micah Parsons as part of a blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers. It’s no secret they need their share of upgrades on that side of the ball.

Heading into this weekend, the Cowboys are dead last in the NFL regarding yards allowed per game at 401.6. As a team, they have registered 15 sacks, putting them in the middle of the pack.

Jones has until November 4 to make a move, put his money where his mouth is and improve this defensive unit. Improvements in that area of the field could work wonders for a team that has stayed alive purely because of their outstanding offensive production, and in particular, Dak Prescott, who is in the conversation for MVP.

There was a time in the recent past where Maxx Crosby was in Jones’ crosshairs with the Las Vegas Raiders at 2-5. That, however, seems to have died down and may not be a realistic possibility anymore.

“While there were reports that the Dallas Cowboys inquired about Maxx Crosby, those close to the situation don’t expect the Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher to be traded to Dallas or any other team for that matter,” said NFL insider Tony Pauline.

There is plenty of trade speculation as we inch closer to deadline day.

Fortunately for Jones, there are plenty of other defensive players he could pursue that would impact Matt Eberflus’ crew.

Here are the top 5 best defensive players that would suit the Dallas Cowboys.

#5 Jermaine Johnson

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets and first-year head coach Aaron Glenn really missed Jermaine Johnson earlier in the season. His leadership and footballing IQ would have been a massive asset to a team in a downward spiral right now. Thankfully, he appears to be fully healed from his injury, but with the Jets seemingly already looking towards next season, they could get a lot in return for Johnson.

Let’s face it, with seven losses, it’s doubtful the Jets will contend for the playoffs even if they go on a miracle run. Johnson is a proven leader and Pro Bowl linebacker who reads the game well and excels at tracking running backs. While Jones has cash to burn at the trade deadline for the Cowboys, he wouldn’t have to use up that much if he could convince the Jets to trade for Johnson.

His base salary this season is just over $2 million. That bumps up to over $13 million the following season, making him a potentially strong rental player for a team like the Cowboys that could get right back in the playoff conversation with some defensive upgrades.

Even his base salary next season would be peanuts when compared to some of the other high-profile defensive players reportedly on the market

#4 Quinnen Williams

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

The Jets are in a tailspin and going through yet another dismal season. There are clearly some untouchables on that defensive unit, namely Sauce Gardner, but a player of Quinnen Williams’ potential could be on the market. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler who has registered over five sacks in each of his previous five seasons in New York.

For as good as Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa have been as a duo, Williams is on another level to that pair. Williams, it seems, was the primary player Dallas wanted to fill Parsons’ massive shoes because the Jets apparently didn’t have the capital to make it work with Williams.

He’s signed through 2027, but at 27, does he want to stay with the Jets and endure what could be a rebuild for another couple of years at least? His base salaries in 2026 and 2027 are over the $25 million mark. That said, after this season, he only has $5 million worth of guaranteed money.

The Jets are the only team in the NFL without a win heading into this weekend.

#3 Roquan Smith

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Dallas doesn’t have a linebacker ranked in the top 50 players at that position, with Kenneth Murray rated dead last in the league according to PFF.

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2025 season with expectations of reaching the Super Bowl. They’re nowhere near that level at the moment, with a record of 1-5. You don’t want to throw in the towel just yet, but it will be an uphill battle for them even to make the playoffs, given their start to the year.

Bringing Smith to Dallas would be a massive upgrade, as when healthy, he’s a tackling machine and a force in the middle of the field. Smith won’t come with as hefty a price tag as Crosby would have, but he’d still bring a lot to the table. Smith has two years remaining on his contract after this season, with a $4 million signing bonus, earning just over $15 million against the cap in 2025.

The good news for Jones, if he can acquire him, is that after this season, Smith doesn’t have any guaranteed money on the remaining years of his contract. Smith is a three-time All-Pro defensive player who has recorded at least 80 solo tackles in five seasons.

He’s an impactful player, a leader and incredibly smart at reading the game. Smith would make Matt Eberflus’ job a lot easier.

#2 Jeffrey Simmons

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Like the Jets, the Tennessee Titans are likely sellers ahead of the trade deadline and have some valuable commodities they may want to part with for their long-term future.

Jeffrey Simmons is a three-time Pro Bowler, but at 28, he probably doesn’t want to stick around a franchise that may not be a playoff contender for at least a couple of years. The Titans are 1-5.

There are sure to be a slew of teams inquiring about Simmons, who, for all intents and purposes, is seeing the prime years of his NFL career wasted on a perennial losing team. He’s certainly not the only defensive player with that moniker at the moment, but his talents would be best served elsewhere.

While the club have said they’re willing to trade anyone except Cam Ward or Simmons, the latter would surely want out sooner rather than later. If that’s the case, they’ll be forced to explore trade options for their prized defensive player.

Simmons is a consistently strong defensive tackle with over $43 million remaining on his deal and is under contract with Tennessee through the 2027 season.

For what he offers, it would be money well spent for the Cowboys to go after Simmons.

#1 Trey Hendrickson

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Trey Hendrickson is unquestionably a popular name that any NFL team would want, and for good reason. He’s put up four seasons of at least a dozen sacks and is by far the most feared defensive player the Cincinnati Bengals have.

While the Bengals got him to end his contract holdout, he is a free agent at the end of the season. Cincinnati are still in the running for the playoffs at 3-4, but without Joe Burrow for the long term, it will be difficult to envision this team staying with the playoff pack down the stretch of the season.

Add to that the fact that the Bengals’ owners are notoriously unwilling to pay big money, while Joe Cool, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are on big long-term wages, it feels like Hendrickson could be the odd man out. For a player of his calibre, though, you’d think the Bengals would not want to lose him for nothing.

He’s a beast on the defensive line and makes a middle-of-the-pack Cowboys pass rush instantly an elite one. Add him to the mix with the other solid but not elite pass rushers they have, and Matt Eberflus suddenly has a unit to be feared.

