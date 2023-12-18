5 best Derrick Henry landing spots for 2024: Where should Titans RB go after $50,000,000 Hall of Fame Titans stint?

Derrick Henry has spent his entire career with the Tennessee Titans, a career that almost assuredly has a trip to Canton scheduled when it's all said and done. $50 million later, the two sides find themselves at a crossroads. The team is getting younger in some areas and needing to in others. Could this spell the end for Henry there? And if so, where's he off to next?

Via ESPN, Henry said following a loss on Sunday:

"Yeah, definitely today you had that feeling [that it could be the end of my career with the Titans]. I had hope of kind of slipping in there [the playoffs], and then being eliminated with three games left. I've been here my whole career. Definitely wanted to go out strong, which that isn't the case."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's where he could end up next season.

5 best Derrick Henry landing spots if he leaves Titans

5) New England Patriots

It hasn't been the best year for Derrick Henry, but he's still a very talented back who is more than capable of being a starter for most NFL teams. The New England Patriots are among them, even though Rhamondre Stevenson is a nice player. Presuming they select Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in the draft, they'll need a dominant rushing attack for the rookie to lean on. Stevenson and Henry would be that.

4) Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs is likely going to leave in free agency, leaving a pretty big hole in that backfield. If the Las Vegas Raiders also select a rookie quarterback for their future, then Henry is again a vital addition that could make their rookie season much easier. He's old, so it wouldn't be a long term deal, but he's still got some left in the tank.

3) Baltimore Ravens

Could the Ravens add Derrick Henry?

The Baltimore Ravens aren't known for spending big on offense, and that's unlikely to change after Lamar Jackson's contract extension. Nevertheless, a backfield of one of the best running quarterbacks ever and one of the best running backs ever is something a team should consider putting together. It would cost, but it would make the Ravens' offense an absolute nightmare to guard. The read option would be lethal with those two.

2) Buffalo Bills

The outburst vs. the Dallas Cowboys notwithstanding, the Buffalo Bills have struggled to run the ball during the era of Josh Allen. They have a great offense that hinges on him, but imagine if they added a legitimate threat in the running game. Plus, if James Cook can keep up the form he showed against Dallas, that would be an elite backfield duo that could take tons of pressure off of Allen and make their offense more well-rounded.

1) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have said that they want to be able to run the ball more effectively to take pressure off of CJ Stroud. What better player to do that than their longtime adversary, Derrick Henry? Dameon Pierce is young and Devin Singletary is a stopgap. Add Henry to that backfield and the team suddenly has a lot more balance on offense.