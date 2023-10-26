The NFL trade deadline is just around the corner, and speculation about possible trades is rampant on the world wide web. The 2-4 Tennessee Titans are expected to be sellers over the next five days and shed a lot of veteran talent. They already shipped safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles, and running back Derrick Henry is likely to be sent packing next. Amidst the speculation, here’s what I’m hearing from league insiders on the big back.

Several teams have been thrown out as potential suitors for Henry, including the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens as well as one sleeper team I’m hearing about. While it’s all speculation at this point, this is what league insiders tell me.

While Henry to the Miami Dolphins has built steam on the internet, most inside the league don’t believe this is a trade that will happen. As several people told me, Henry is not a good fit for the Dolphins, and it would be a system disconnect for the offensive scheme head coach Mike McDaniel runs. Henry is not a zone runner, and his pass-catching ability has really deteriorated -- both skills required for the Dolphins offense.

Latest on the speculation linking Derrick Henry to the Ravens

There is a building belief Henry could end up in Baltimore. The Ravens No. 1 back is Gus Edwards, a serviceable former UDFA who was once again thrust into the starting role after J.K. Dobbins was lost for the season after tearing his Achilles in Week 1. It’s the second time in three years Dobbins has been lost to a season-ending injury. After a promising rookie campaign, Dobbins tore his ACL in August of 2021 and missed the entire year. The belief is that Baltimore will explore trades for other backs on the market, and if a more athletic, versatile runner becomes available for a reasonable price, they’d prefer to look in that direction.

NFL Trade Deadline: What we're hearing about the Cowboys

The sleeper team expected to be in the market for Henry are the Dallas Cowboys. The belief from many is Henry could end up in the NFC East with the Cowboys if Tennessee is willing to eat some of the money remaining on Henry’s contract, estimated to be around $6.2 million.

The Cowboys have Tony Pollard at the top of the depth chart- a player they franchised after releasing Ezekiel Elliott in March. Henry’s power running style is viewed as the perfect complement to Pollard’s big play ability as a ball carrier and pass catcher.