5 best destinations for an NFL expansion team

Rumors suggest that the National Football League is looking to expand the league by adding more teams. The last expansion team was the Houston Texans in 2002.

There are plenty of important markets in America that currently do not have a football team. There were talks about Las Vegas getting an expansion team, but the Raiders decided to leave Oakland for Sin City, temporarily ending the possibility of a new team joining the league. Los Angeles didn't have a football team for well over a decade but now has two, as both the Rams and Chargers moved to the city.

If the NFL decides to expand the league, they will likely add two teams to make it easier for divisional alignment and scheduling. But which cities will be the frontrunners to get a brand new football team to root for?

Five cities that could soon become home to an NFL expansion team

#1 - San Antonio, Texas

There have been rumors about an expansion team in San Antonio, Texas, for a long time. There has even been speculation that San Antonio could become home to an MLB team.

Texas already has two NFL teams but can take on the third team. The San Antonio area has a valuable, above-average sized media network that also includes the state capital of Austin, which would bring in significant viewership.

San Antonio also has a stadium ready and waiting for a team to use it. The Alamodome underwent a significant renovation just four years ago. It can house approximately 72,000 fans, which would make it one of the biggest stadiums in the NFL.

#2 - Portland, Oregon

The Seattle Seahawks are the only NFL team in the Pacific Northwest, so adding another in the Portland area would be great for fan engagement. Portland's media network is more prominent than Kansas City and Baltimore.

The Portland Trailblazers have a large fan base and get good attendance, so creating a fan base for an NFL team would be a smart move.

#3 - St. Louis, Missouri

With the current litigation surrounding the Rams' move from St. Louis to Los Angeles, it wouldn't be surprising if the city got another opportunity to have an NFL team.

St. Louis will likely have to build a new stadium if they want to house a football team, but if they are willing to do so, it might be wise to give the city another chance. MLB's St. Louis Cardinals and the NHL's St. Louis Blues both have good attendance, and the excitement of an NFL team returning would surely bring fans in.

If you could bring a pro team (NFL,NBA,NHL,MLB,MLS) to a city of your choice, where would you bring it and what sport? — DC (@DylansRawTake) June 19, 2019

#4 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma is known for its sizeable collegiate football fanbases. Between Stillwater and Norman, fans never miss an opportunity to watch Oklahoma or Oklahoma State.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the latest NBA expansion team, and they have one of the most passionate fanbases in the league. The people of Oklahoma would welcome an expansion team with open arms.

#5 - Mexico City, Mexico

The NFL has been discussing having an expansion team from Mexico City or London. Before the pandemic, the NFL hosted one game every season in both cities.

Estadio Azteca can hold over 100,000 fans and Mexico City has millions of NFL fans. And, if one were to choose between London and Mexico City for an international expansion team, Mexico City would be the better option overall.

The NFL will call off its international games in London and Mexico City this season due to the coronavirus, per @vxmcclure23 pic.twitter.com/GyWTIWW4EI — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 4, 2020

Due to travel constraints and high altitude, Mexico City is one of the least viable options on this list. But if the NFL decides to have an expansion team overseas, Mexico City will likely be the frontrunner.

