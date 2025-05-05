5 best Fantasy Football players from Buffalo Bills feat. James Cook

The 2025 fantasy football season is approaching and managers can now begin working on their strategies for the upcoming year. One approach that many will take is targeting players from highly productive NFL offenses, such as the Buffalo Bills. They have many potential options with plenty of fantasy value, including the following five best picks from their roster.

5 best Buffalo Bills fantasy football players in 2025

Cook and Allen

#5 - Keon Coleman

The Buffalo Bills were expected by many around the league to take a wide receiver during the 2025 NFL Draft this year. They ended up passing on the position until the seventh-round, giving Keon Coleman a clear path to enter the starting lineup in an elevated role. He showed some upside as the overall WR60 in fantasy football last year, but he is a breakout candidate for the 2025 season.

#4 - Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid is coming off of a disappointing fantasy football season last year. He regressed in most statistical categories as compared to his rookie campaign, including dropping from the overall TE12 to TE29. He is still expected to serve as their starter this year in a high-powered offense with plenty of available targets, so he could be lined up foir a major bounce back.

#3 - Khalil Shakir

Khalil Shakir was the leading receiver for the Bills last year and finished as a career-best overall WR38 at the end of the season. The franchise hasdeclined to make any significant upgrades to the position, so Shakir has a legitimate chance of being their top target once again. He could even see his workload increase with Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins departing during the offseason.

#2 - James Cook

James Cook enjoyed a breakout fantasy last year, finishing as the overall RB7 and setting a new career-high. He has been the featured running back in their offense and has benefited from them being one of the highest-scoring teams. He is expected to serve in this role again in 2025, making him an excellent option across all formats.

#1 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen has finished among the top two overall quarterbacks in fantasy football in each of the past five consecutive seasons. His elite combination of passing and rushing have made him one of the most consistently dominant options. He has arguably the highest floor of any player in his position, as well as one of the highest ceilings.

