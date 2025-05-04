5 best Fantasy Football players from Dallas Cowboys feat. Jake Ferguson

The 2025 fantasy football season is starting to take shape now that the NFL Draft has officially concluded. One strategy that has often been beneficial for many managers is targeting players in elite offenses. The Dallas Cowboys are projected to be one of them, so here are their five best options for fantasy rosters this year.

5 best Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players in 2025

Prescott and Lamb

#5 - Jalen Tolbert

Many around the league expected the Cowboys to target a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft this year, but they passed on the position. This means that Jalen Tolbert is currently slotted to be their WR2 and could be a potential sleeper in fantasy leagues. He had a breakout season last year, and with Dak Prescott returning from injury, he could take another step forward.

#4 - Javonte Williams

The Cowboys made major changes to their running backs during the offseason, including moving on from Rico Dowdle, who served as their starter last year. They brought in two free agents and also drafted two prospects, but Javonte Williams appears to have the inside track to a starting role. He comes with some risk, but has a ton of upside if he's their featured back.

#3 - Dak Prescott

Any time that Dak Prescott has played in a full season without injuries for the Dallas Cowboys, he has finished the year ranked among the top ten fantasy football quarterbacks. This includes a QB3 finish two years ago before an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. If he can stay healthy in 2025, there's little reason to believe that he can't have another solid season.

#2 - Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson had a disappointing fantasy football season last year, but that can partially be explained by Prescott's injury. In the season before, he finished the year as the overall TE7 and was one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL. Considering the Cowboys have declined to add another pass-catcher this offseason so far, Ferguson could once again be their second option behind CeeDee Lamb this year.

#1 - CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb is not only the best Cowboy to target for the 2025 fantasy football season, but he has proven to be one of the best overall players. Managers hoping to get him for their rosters this season will likely need to use a first-round pick to do so after he has finished as the WR8 or better in each of the past three years.

