5 best first-round draft picks in Chicago Bears’ history feat. Brian Urlacher

Throughout their illustrious history, the Chicago Bears have had a number of first-round draft selections that are worthy of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, if not already inducted. The Bears used to have a lot of success drafting players in the first round a few decades ago, but that hasn't been the case recently.

Ad

Here, we'll look back at the Bears' five greatest first-round draft selections in team history, which also includes Hall of Famers.

Ranking the Chicago Bears’ best first-round picks in history

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Mike Ditka (tight end)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mike Ditka, who was selected by the Chicago Bears with the fifth overall pick in the 1961 draft, had 56 catches for 1,076 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 outings in his rookie season. Before Brock Bowers surpassed the mark in 2024, his receiving yards in that season set an NFL record for a rookie tight end that lasted for 63 years.

Ad

Trending

Ditka played in 158 NFL games and was selected to five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. He enjoyed the majority of his success in his six-year tenure with the Bears. In his career, he amassed 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Ditka led the Bears to one Super Bowl victory in 1985 while serving as head coach from 1982 to 1991 following his playing career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 - Brian Urlacher (linebacker)

Brian Urlacher, who was selected ninth overall in the 2000 NFL Draft, finished his rookie season with 123 tackles and eight sacks, earning him the title of NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. After that, he played in Chicago for another 12 years, building a career that earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame.

During his tenure in Chicago, Urlacher led the team to four division victories and a trip to Super Bowl XLI. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Ad

Urlacher stood out from other middle linebackers of his era due to his ability to disrupt the opposition's passing game, even though he was also good at stopping the run.

Urlacher recorded 100+ tackles in nine of his 13 seasons in the league, finishing with 41.5 career sacks and 22 picks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 - Gale Sayers (running back)

Gale Sayers was an evasive running back with explosive game-breaking competence for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s. He became one of the best in his position in the NFL after being selected with the fourth overall draft pick in 1965.

Sayers might have gone on to become the greatest running back in the NFL if it weren't for injuries that caused him to retire after just seven seasons.

Ad

In his seven seasons with the Bears, he led the league in touchdowns in 1965 and rushing yards in 1966 and 1969, and he was named to the first-team All-Pro five times and to the Pro Bowl four times. Sayers is still the youngest player to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having done so in 1977 at the age of 34.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - Dick Butkus (linebacker)

Dick Butkus was selected with the third overall draft pick in 1965 and played football professionally until 1973, during which time he became known as one of the most feared tacklers.

Butkus had eight Pro Bowl nods, five First-team All-Pro selections and two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in his career. In addition to being on the NFL 100 All-Time Team, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

Ad

The Butkus Award was established in 1985 to recognize the best linebackers in high school, college and professional ranks due to Butkus' supremacy in the league. He is still considered the benchmark by which all middle linebackers are evaluated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 - Walter Payton (running back)

Walter Payton is mentioned among the best running backs in the NFL and he's also considered to be one of the best players to grace the league.

After joining the NFL as a fourth overall pick in 1975, Payton played his whole 13-year career with the Bears. He retired as the league's all-time top rusher with 16,726 yards and was renowned for his durability, missing only one game during his career.

Ad

Peyton was also a member of the Bears' historic 1985 Super Bowl XX winning squad. He set numerous franchise records and received numerous awards while playing for the Bears.

Peyton was a five-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, and the recipient of the 1977 NFL MVP award. He became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.