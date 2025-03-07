5 best first-round draft picks in New York Giants’ history feat. Lawrence Taylor

With the 2025 NFL draft scheduled for next month, the New York Giants have turned their attention to the players they will select ahead of the 2025 season.

The decline in the Giants’ performance in recent years can largely be attributed to challenges in the draft process, both in selecting the right players and developing them into superstars. However, this was not always the case.

The Giants have had several first-round draft picks in their storied history go on to become Hall of Famers. Here, we rank the greatest first-round selections in New York Giants history.

Ranking the New York Giants’ best first round picks in history

#5. Phil Simms (quarterback)

Phil Simms spent his entire 14-year career with the New York Giants after being selected with the seventh overall pick in 1979. He led them to two Super Bowl championships and won Super Bowl XXI MVP, setting records for highest Super Bowl pass completion rate and quarterback rating.

Simms' performances in the 1985 and 1993 seasons earned him two Pro Bowl selections. By the end of his career, he had recorded 199 touchdowns and 33,462 passing yards on 4,647 attempts.

#4. Carl Banks (linebacker)

Carl Banks, drafted third overall out of Michigan State in 1984, was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after recording three sacks and a fumble recovery in 16 games.

In addition to winning two Super Bowls, Banks was named First-Team All-Pro and made the 1987 Pro Bowl. He was also selected to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1980s.

The Giants won two Super Bowls, made the playoffs five times and had winning records in six of the nine seasons Banks was in New York.

#3. Eli Manning (quarterback)

The New York Giants initially selected Philip Rivers with their first-round pick in the 2004 NFL draft, but they traded him to the San Diego Chargers for Eli Manning, No. 1 pick.

During his 16-year tenure in New York, Manning assisted the Giants in winning two Super Bowls, both against the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. He was named Super Bowl MVP in both games.

In addition, Manning set the Giants' franchise marks for completions (4,895), passing touchdowns (366) and passing yards (57,023).

Renowned for his durability, Manning never missed a game due to injury throughout his 16-year career. His accolades also include four Pro Bowl selections and the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

#2. Frank Gifford (halfback)

Frank Gifford, a four-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, played both wide receiver and running back for the New York Giants over the course of his 12-year playing career. When needed, he also played as a safety and a flanker.

Gifford, who was selected with the 11th pick in the 1952 NFL draft, was named NFL MVP in 1956 after leading the Giants to a league championship. He helped New York reach the NFL Championship Game five times.

Gifford contributed 5,434 yards and 43 touchdowns as a pass-catcher in addition to his 3,609 yards and 34 touchdowns as a rusher.

#1. Lawrence Taylor (linebacker)

Widely considered the greatest defensive player in NFL history, Lawrence Taylor was selected second overall in the 1981 draft and spent his entire career with the New York Giants.

In 1981, Taylor won the titles of NFL Defensive Player of the Year and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is still the only NFL player to earn the AP Defensive Player of the Year award in his first year in the league.

Taylor recorded at least 10-sack totals every season from 1984 until 1990. In 1986, the year he won MVP, he recorded a career-high 20.5 sacks. He also won three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in his career (tied for most all-time with J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald).

Taylor was a vital part of the Giants' defensive unit that secured Super Bowls XXI and XXV. He also had 10 Pro Bowl selections and eight First-Team All-Pro selections.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 after finishing his career with 1,089 tackles, nine picks, 132.5 sacks, a pair of touchdowns, 134 return yards, 11 fumble recoveries, 33 forced fumbles and 34 fumble return yards.

