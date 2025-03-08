5 best first-round draft picks in Washington Commanders’ history feat. Trent Williams 

Following a stellar 2024 campaign, quarterback Jayden Daniels seems to be headed for superstardom and to become one of the great players the Washington Commanders have selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Daniels helped lead the Commanders, who had a 4-13 record in 2023, to the NFC Championship Game during his rookie season in the NFL. He could throw himself into the conversation as one of the team's greatest first round picks ever if he keeps improving.

Here's a closer look at the best players the Commanders have ever chosen in the first round of the NFL draft.

Ranking the Washington Commanders’ best first round picks in history

#5. Trent Williams, Offensive Tackle

During his nine years with the then-Washington Redskins, Trent Williams, who was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, showed why he is among the league's top offensive linemen.

Williams was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and started 119 games for Washington. He remains one of the league's top offensive linemen even after being moved to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

#4. Art Monk, Wide Receiver

Art Monk is not only considered as one of the best receivers in the history of the Washington Commanders, he's also considered by several NFL players, coaches and experts to be one of the greatest NFL wide receivers of all time.

Monk, who was selected with the No. 18 overall pick in the 1980 NFL draft, set a franchise record for a rookie in his debut season in the league with 58 catches. Fans were given a preview of the legendary career that the former Syracuse receiver would have during his rookie season, when he earned a unanimous All-Rookie selection.

Monk registered 12,026 yards and 888 catches throughout his 14 years with the Redskins, making him the team's all-time top receiver in both categories. He was one of the original cornerstones of a Redskins team that won three Super Bowls in 10 years.

After a career that included two All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods, Monk was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. He is also a member of the Washington Ring of Fame.

#3. Charley Taylor, Wide Receiver

Charley Taylor still leads the Commanders' receiving touchdowns tally with 79, while he is only surpassed by Art Monk in receiving yards (9,110) and catches (649).

Taylor played wide receiver and running back for the Redskins for 13 years after being chosen as the No. 3 overall pick in the 1964 NFL draft. Throughout his career, he was selected to eight Pro Bowls, was named an All-Pro six times, and was admitted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984 shortly after retirement.

Taylor helped the Redskins qualify for the playoffs five times in the 1970s, but he never won a championship with the franchise. In 1972, he also led the club to Super Bowl VII, where they were defeated by the Miami Dolphins.

#2. Darrell Green, Cornerback

Darrell Green, who played in 295 games for the Redskins and won two Super Bowls before retiring in 2003, is regarded as one of the best cornerbacks and quickest players in NFL history.

Green, who was selected No. 28 overall in the 1983 NFL draft, was selected to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, was awarded the 1996 NFL Man of the Year, and became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Green set an NFL record throughout his 20-year career by recording at least one interception for 19 straight years. Green held the team's records for the most picks (54), pick six (six) and longest fumble return (78 yards) by the time he retired. In addition, he was a four-time All-Pro member and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

#1. Sammy Baugh, Quarterback

Sammy Baugh, who is frequently regarded as the best player in Washington Redskins history, was selected in the first round of the 1937 NFL draft and immediately became a star, leading the team to an NFL title in his first season.

Baugh, who also played as a punter and defensive back, guided the Redskins to their second NFL title in 1942. In his 165 games with the team, he completed 1,693 passes for 21,886 yards and 187 touchdowns and led the league in passing yards four different times.

Baugh had a 45.1 career punting average as a punter and registered 31 career interceptions as a defensive back. He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

