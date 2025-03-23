5 best first-round selections from the 2021 NFL draft feat. Micah Parsons

Some draft classes are fabled for the talent that comes out early, while others not so much. The 2021 NFL draft saw three quarterbacks taken with the first three picks, with the Jaguars selecting Trevor Lawrence, the Jets choosing Zach Wilson and the San Francisco 49ers picking Trey Lance.

Given that Wilson is on his third team and Lance is a free agent, not every prospect from the draft class worked out as hoped. However, the first round has had its fair share of top-notch picks, with many taking the NFL by storm.

Let's revisit the 2021 draft and highlight the five best selections from the first round.

5 best first-round selections from the 2021 NFL draft

#5. Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle racked up three straight 1,000 receiving yards seasons to start his career. He is one of the fastest players in the league and an elite weapon for the Miami Dolphins.

Waddle forms one of the most formidable WR duos in the NFL alongside Tyreek Hill. He's still searching for his first Pro Bowl nod, but that shouldn't take long on Mike McDaniels' offense.

#4. Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was the prized asset of the 2021 NFL draft, with expectations set sky-high in the build-up to the event. However, the Clemson Tigers product didn't hit the ground running, and while he saw some improvement in the next few seasons, he seemed to regress in 2024, which could also be said of the Jaguars as a whole.

Lawrence has a pair of 4,000+ passing yards in his four-year career and should thrive if the Jaguars improve their offensive line. The 2025 season will likely be a make-or-break year for the former Pro Bowler.

#3. Patrick Surtain II, cornerback, Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain II is widely regarded as the best cornerback in the NFL and recently gained the recognition he deserves, winning the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Broncos CB was arguably the biggest star on a formidable defense and Surtain has earned multiple All-Pro nods since entering the NFL. He has great speed, great hands and the coverage ability to lock down the best WRs in the league.

#2. Ja'Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase recently signed a four-year $161 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He is a perennial All-Pro WR and the 2024 triple crown winner.

Chase's partnership with Joe Burrow is a sight to behold, and they and Tee Higgins look set to keep the Bengals' offense red-hot for years to come. However, whether Cincinnati committing such a large amount of its salary cap to the trio will prevent them from being able to win consistently, remains to be seen.

#1. Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons has earned Pro Bowl selections in every season of his career. He is the face of the Dallas Cowboys and arguably their most important player.

The Penn State Nittany Lions product is as versatile as they come, and he regularly stuffs the stat sheet. From winning the defensive rookie of the year to earning multiple All-Pro nods, Parsons will likely dominate the gridiron for years to come while playing for Jerry Jones' team.

