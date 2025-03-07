5 best free agency signings in New York Giants’ history feat Antonio Pierce, Kareem McKenzie and more

The New York Giants enjoyed Super Bowl success in the early days of Eli Manning. However, since then, the Giants have been in a perpetual rebuild filled with mixed results.

The Giants enjoyed the most successful periods of their franchise due to brilliant draft moves and savvy free agency additions. With that in mind, let's look at the best free agency signings in Giants history.

Five best free agency signings in New York Giants’ history

5. Kerry Collins, Quarterback - 1999

Kerry Collins was a Pro Bowler by the time he arrived at New York. He excelled with the Carolina Panthers before a stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Collins has had five productive seasons in New York, leading the franchise to two playoff berths. He still holds a handful of franchise records, and it's been over two decades since he left for the Oakland Raiders.

4. Plaxico Burress, Wide Receiver - 2005

Plaxico Burress was a perennial 1,000-yard receiving threat for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hence, it was a pleasant surprise for the Giants fan base when he inked a six-year, $25 million deal in 2005.

Burress promptly became the Giants' top receiving option. He recorded two 1,000 receiving yards seasons for the franchise before legal issues curtailed his time playing at the highest level.

3. Antonio Pierce, Linebacker - 2005

Newbies and casual NFL fans might know Antonio Pierce for his energetic presence in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room. However, before then, he was a key contributor to the Giants' Super Bowl XLII win.

Pierce was a solid part of the Redskins' defense before he joined the Giants for the 2005 season. The linebacker went on to have some of the best years of his career in New York, winning the Super Bowl and earning Pro Bowl honors in 2006.

2. Shaun O'Hara, Center - 2004

Shaun O'Hara went from an undrafted free agent to a serviceable piece on the Cleveland Browns O-line, to a three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants. O'Hara was consistently underrated until he joined the Giants in 2004 free agency.

He thrived as Eli Manning's center, and his stellar production culminated in a Super Bowl XLII triumph.

1. Kareem McKenzie, Tackle - 2005

Kareem McKenzie made the move from the Jets to the Giants in 2005 free agency. McKenzie was fresh off helping running back Curtis Martin to three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Hence, the Giants knew what they were getting.

However, Curtis Martin proceeded to exceed expectations as he was an integral part of the last great era in New York. He won two Super Bowls with the Giants before departing after the 2011 season.

