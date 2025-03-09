  • home icon
5 best free agency signings in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history feat. Tom Brady, Hardy Nickerson, and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 09, 2025 11:30 GMT
5 best free agency signings in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history feat. Tom Brady, Hardy Nickerson, and more
5 best free agency signings in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history feat. Tom Brady, Hardy Nickerson, and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have enjoyed great success in recent seasons. The team has gone from also-rans to perennial postseason contenders.

One reason for this improvement has been the great work done by Tampa Bay's front office. There have been brilliant moves in the draft and free agency, and now the franchise is benefiting greatly.

With that in mind, let's take a trip down memory lane to examine five of the best free agency additions to grace the Buccaneers.

Five best free agency signings in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history

5. Simeon Rice, Defensive End - 2001

Simeon Rice started his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Rice spent five seasons as an undisputed starter in Arizona before joining the Bucs.

Rice thrived in Tampa Bay, and helped the franchise to a win in Super Bowl XXXVII. He racked up a couple of All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods before departing for the Denver Broncos.

4. Shaquil Barrett, Linebacker - 2019

Shaquil Barrett joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a Super Bowl winner from his Denver Broncos days. He spent the first four years of his career as a backup LB for the Broncos.

However, Barrett peaked while on the Bucs, as he earned the first Pro Bowl nods of his career. He was also a crucial contributor to the Bucs winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

3. Vincent Jackson, Wide Receiver - 2012

Vincent Jackson spent the first seven years of his career with the San Diego Chargers. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in his last season in San Diego.

Jackson continued the good work in Tampa Bay. He added three more 1,000-yard seasons and set the team's record for receiving yards in a single game (216 yards) in 2012.

2. Hardy Nickerson, Linebacker - 1993

Hardy Nickerson spent the first six years of his professional football career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before deciding to take his talents to Tampa Bay.

Nickerson enjoyed seven great seasons with the Bucs. He was a perennial All-Pro linebacker while in Tampa Bay, and later became a part of the league's 1990s All-Decade Team.

1. Tom Brady, Quarterback - 2020

Tom Brady shocked the sports world when he left the New England Patriots after 20 years. He opted to prolong his career by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This move turned out to be the best for both parties as Brady added another Super Bowl to his legendary haul. The Bucs saw a boost in performance, and they became a highly sought after free agency destination. Brady might have spent just three seasons in Tampa Bay, but it's difficult ranking any free agent higher than the G.O.A.T.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
