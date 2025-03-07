5 best free agency signings in Washington Commanders’ history feat. London Fletcher, Dave Butz, and more

The Washington Commanders have undergone numerous name changes over the past decade. They were named the Redskins at some point, then the Football Team, and they've finally settled for the Commanders.

During that time frame, they've experienced varying degrees of success. Some of their best players over the past few decades have been free agents.

With that in mind, let's look at five of the best free agency additions in Washington's history.

Five best free agency signings in Washington Commanders’ history

5. Henry Ellard, Wide Receiver - 1994

Henry Ellard started his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent an astonishing 11 seasons in Los Angeles before deciding to take his talents to Washington.

While with the Redskins, Ellard recorded three straight 1,000 receiving yards seasons. He declined after the 1997 season but remains one of the most exciting wideouts in Washington's history.

4. DeAngelo Hall, Defensive Back - 2008

DeAngelo Hall spent the early part of his career as a ball hawk for the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders. He earned two Pro Bowl nods with the former.

Hall signed with the Washington Redskins in what was considered a coup at the time. The deal turned out to be a masterstroke by Washington's front office as Hall became one of the franchise's 90 greatest players.

3. John Riggins, Fullback - 1976

John Riggins is the greatest fullback in Washington's history. He joined the team after spending the first few years of his career with the New York Jets, and the rest is history.

Riggins was a Pro Bowler, rushing touchdowns leader, and a Super Bowl MVP in Washington. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

2. Dave Butz, Defensive tackle - 1975

Dave Butz spent the first two seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, it was in Washington that he experienced the most success.

Butz earned Pro Bowl nods and became a Super Bowl champ with the Redskins. He's one of the 70 greatest Redskins of all-time and a member of the team's Ring of Fame.

1. London Fletcher, Linebacker - 2007

London Fletcher started his career with the St. Louis Rams and then spent five seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

However, his career truly peaked while he played for the Washington Redskins. He earned all four of his Pro Bowl nods in Washington and was the league's combined tackles leader in 2011. He is a member of the Redskins Ring of Fame.

