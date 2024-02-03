5 best free agent cornerbacks in 2024 feat. L’Jarius Sneed

With the 2024 Super Bowl rapidly approaching, free agency and its prospects will soon be the center of attention of a constantly shifting NFL schedule.

Teams that just missed out on a few wins this season might look for the last player needed on their squad in the free market, while rebuilding teams can look for younger players that fit their priorities.

Which NFL cornerbacks are the top options available as free agents in 2024?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best free agent cornerbacks in 2024

#1 - Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears)

Despite the Chicago Bears' inability to advance to the postseason this year, Jaylon Johnson had arguably his best season in his four years in the league. It has also been the cornerback's most turbulent season, during which he demanded a change of environment and became the subject of trade rumors.

Johnson, who is only 24 years old and already among the best young CBs in the league, might have to choose from a host of astounding offers when March rolls around.

For many of the clubs that are just one or two star players away from contending, Johnson could come in and be an immediate boost.

Expand Tweet

#2 - Stephon Gilmore (Dallas Cowboys)

While acquiring Stephon Gilmore in the 2023 offseason was something significant, the Dallas Cowboys now risk losing him to free agency in 2024.

The seasoned cornerback proved to be a valuable member of Dallas' squad throughout their outstanding regular season run after Trevon Diggs suffered an ACL injury that ended his season. In 2023, Gilmore played in all 17 of the Cowboys' games. He ended with 68 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, is still a valued free agent at 33 years old, and any team would be happy to have him on their roster.

Expand Tweet

#3 - L'Jarius Sneed (Kansas City Chiefs)

L'Jarius Sneed has proven his worth to the Kansas City Chiefs throughout the playoffs, especially in the team's victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the championship game.

The talented corner is in his fourth season in Kansas City after being chosen in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He clearly enjoyed progress with the organization, which will be appealing to the Chiefs in an attempt to retain him for the upcoming campaign. Sneed will undoubtedly draw a lot of interest on the free agency market, and he might be able to negotiate a contract that is even bigger than what the Chiefs are willing to offer.

Expand Tweet

#4 - Kendall Fuller (Washington Commanders)

The sole dependable cornerback for the Washington Commanders, Kendall Fuller, will soon become a free agent, adding to an already dire situation after an appalling 2023 season for the franchise. Although Fuller's performance for the Commanders this season wasn't very outstanding, his record in the past few years is still quite remarkable.

Fuller played a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl victory. During the 2022 season, he allowed just a 55.4% completion percentage, compared to 68.8% this year.

Before the 2024–25 season, Fuller may be interested in signing with a team that has a young, gifted CB1, so he may help the younger player while handling the WR2 of the opposition.

Expand Tweet

#5 - Chidobe Awuzie (Cincinnati Bengals)

Chidobe Awuzie has proven to be a great asset for the Cincinnati Bengals in the past, despite having had a somewhat disappointing season in 2023.

Given the abundance of young cornerbacks on the Bengals' team, Awuzie seems like an improbable return possibility in 2024. Nonetheless, he will still be useful to many other teams in the league due to his skill sets.