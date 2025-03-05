5 best free agent signings in Dallas Cowboys’ history feat. Deion Sanders 

Just about one week remains until the NFL's legal tampering period starts. Negotiations will then commence ahead of the opening of free agency on March 12, the first day of the new league year.

Over the past 10 years or more, the Dallas Cowboys haven't been as active in free agency as fans would like. However, that does not imply that they have not experienced success with free agent signings in the past. In fact, the organization wasn't always so reluctant to make free agency purchases.

Here's a closer look at the top five players the Cowboys have signed in free agency.

Dallas Cowboys’ top 5 free agent signings in history

#5 - James Washington (Safety)

James Washington played his first two seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Cowboys in 1990 as a free agent. Washington, who played for the Cowboys until 1994, established a reputation as a hard-hitting defensive back in Dallas.

The former UCLA defensive back played with the franchise for five of his eight active years, totaling 398 tackles and 14 interceptions. With three interceptions in 10 playoff games for Dallas, he was especially impressive during the postseason.

In addition, he returned one fumble for a touchdown in Super Bowl XXVIII, helping the Cowboys win two Super Bowls in his time.

#4 - Terrell Owens (Wide Receiver)

Terrell Owens played with the Dallas Cowboys for three years on his way to building a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. Even though it seems like his time in Dallas was brief, he was captivating and in control over those three years.

Owen had one of the best three-year runs of any wide receiver in Dallas' history during his tenure there. During those three seasons, he collected 235 receptions for 3,587 yards and 38 touchdowns.

After Owen's original three-year contract expired, the Cowboys offered him an extension before eventually deciding to let him go. According to reports, the organization had to cut the top receiver because he was having some of the same locker room problems in Dallas that he had with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers before.

#3 - Jay Novacek (Tight End)

After spending the first five seasons of his professional career with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals, Jay Novacek joined Dallas at a time when the Cowboys' offensive powerhouse was starting to take form, with players like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin already there.

Novacek played a key role in the team's three Super Bowl wins in four years. He also made five Pro Bowl nods.

During his tenure in Dallas, Novacek, who was highly-rated for his exceptional blocking skills, also had 339 receptions for 3,576 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed for one score as well.

#2 - La’Roi Glover (Defensive Tackle)

La'Roi Glover was among the NFL's top defensive tackles during his stint with the Dallas Cowboys from 2002 to 2005.

One could argue that Glover didn't play for the Cowboys long enough to rank this high on the list, but all he did was produce at a high level from the time he arrived until his departure.

During that time, he was a major contributor to the Cowboys' transformation from a struggling group to a regular postseason contender and made the Pro Bowl four times in a row.

Glover was also extremely durable, participating in all 64 games and recording 168 tackles, 21.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

#1 - Deion Sanders (Cornerback)

Deion Sanders, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1989 NFL draft, played in Atlanta until 1993, during which he intercepted 24 passes. His next destination was San Francisco, where he helped the 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys en route to winning Super Bowl XXIX.

Sanders signed what was at the time a huge seven-year, $35 million deal with the Cowboys after just one season with the Niners. He then went on to win a second consecutive championship, leading the Cowboys to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

Sanders was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his four remaining seasons with the Cowboys. He had 14 interceptions, three defensive TDs, four punt return TDs, 49 catches for 624 yards and one touchdown as a receiver during his five years with the organization.

