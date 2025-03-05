5 best free agent signings in San Francisco 49ers history feat. Deion Sanders, Justin Smith, and more

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. They are masters of the draft and free agency and have completed numerous rebuilds over the years through both windows. With that in mind, let's take a look at the best free-agent additions in 49ers history.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Five best free agent signings in San Francisco 49ers history

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5. Kyle Juszczyk, Fullback - 2017

Kyle Juszczyk joined the San Francisco 49ers after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He joined the 49ers fresh off his first Pro Bowl nod. Juszczyk has since gone on to become one of the best fullbacks in the league and a solid part of the 49ers' offense identity. He has since earned eight more Pro Bowl nods.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kyle Juszczyk is a popular figure in the San Francisco 49ers squad due to his willingness to block and his ability to pull off the odd touchdown play. Furthermore, Juszczyk is known as a friendly veteran, as evidenced by his off-field relationship with TE George Kittle.

4. Ken Norton Jr., Linebacker - 1994

Ken Norton Jr. joined the San Francisco 49ers in free agency fresh off two straight Super Bowl wins with the Dallas Cowboys. He also won a Super Bowl in his first season with the 49ers. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ken Norton Jr. left the Dallas Cowboys due to the falling out between head coach Jimmy Johnson and owner Jerry Jones.

Ad

"There were obvious situations there with the coach and the owner, and it left an uneasy feeling for the players," Norton Jr. said after signing his contract with the 49ers (via Tampa Bay Times). "The players did not know where they stood or what was going on or what was going to happen this year or next year."

Ad

He spoke about the Cowboys' Super Bowl winning teams and said:

For the last few years we had been such a tight group and so consistent and nothing had changed, but all of a sudden there was a significant change. I do not think anybody was really ready for that."

The Dallas Cowboys' loss was the San Francisco 49ers' gain.

Ad

3. Tim McDonald, Safety - 1993

Tim McDonald was a two-time first-team All-Pro safety with the Cardinals before he joined the San Francisco 49ers. He quickly became an integral part of the team's secondary. McDonald helped the 49ers to Super Bowl XXIX.

Tim McDonald holds the distinction of being an icon for two NFL teams. The strong safety earned Pro Bowl nods with the Cardinals and the 49ers, but spent one more season at San Francisco than he did at Phoenix.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Justin Smith, Defensive End - 2008

Justin Smith spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a serviceable defensive end for the Bengals, but his talent came to the fore after his move to San Francisco. Smith earned a first-team All-Pro nod, four second-team All-Pro selections and was a five-time Pro Bowler as a 49er.

Justin Smith played football at a relentless pace, and he could have very well been a starter on Kyle Shanahan's current San Francisco 49ers roster, considering that the team is looking to build a strong defensive line.

Ad

1. Deion Sanders, Cornerback - 1994

Deion Sanders was the best cornerback in football when he joined the San Francisco 49ers for the 1994 season. He was fresh off five seasons of defensive dominance with the Atlanta Falcons. Sanders is credited with bringing a fun atmosphere to what was, at the time, a rather strict locker room in the Bay Area.

He paired an extroverted personality with the ability to shut down the opposing team's best wide receiver to great effect. 49ers fans still remember Sanders fondly, even though he was with the team for only a year. He's arguably the best defensive back to ever wear the 49ers' jersey.

Sanders was at the peak of his powers during the 1994 season and won his only NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, while guiding the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory, earning him his first ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.