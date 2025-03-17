5 best free agents available for Buffalo Bills after Week 1 of 2025 NFL free agency feat. Za'Darius Smith and more

The Buffalo Bills are a perennial playoff team looking to make the jump to Super Bowl contention. The Bills haven't reached the Super Bowl since the 1990s but have come close in recent years.

One way they can achieve their goal is to make savvy moves in free agency. With Week 1 in the books, let's look at five players still available that could get the job done for Sean McDermott's team.

Five best free agents available for Buffalo Bills after Week 1 of 2025 NFL free agency

5. Asante Samuel Jr., cornerback

The Bills are thin at the cornerback position after letting go of Rasul Douglas and trading Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys. It's a position that they need to address entering Week 2.

Asante Samuel Jr. could be a great fit in Buffalo. His coverage skills and ball-hawking ability would be a plus for the team's Super Bowl aspirations.

4. Matthew Judon, OLB

Matthew Judon is an experienced defender and remains a decent pass rusher. He is a perennial Pro Bowler and would add much-needed experience to the youthful Bills.

While his best days are behind him, he could come in and provide much-needed depth at the linebacker position.

3. Stefon Diggs, wide receiver

With Amari Cooper's departure, there's space for at least one veteran wide receiver in McDermott's offense. Who better to fill the role than a player who knows the Buffalo scheme like the back of his palm?

Diggs left the Bills to join the Houston Texans ahead of the 2024 season. He is available in free agency and looking for a new home. The perennial Pro Bowler could still get the job done; however, he'll likely need to quell his demands and assume a less prominent role than what he had the last time he was in the building.

2. Justin Simmons, safety

Justin Simmons is fresh off a decent season with the Atlanta Falcons. He remains available entering Week 2 of free agency.

Simmons can still snag passes out of the air. The two-time Pro Bowler could fit in nicely in Buffalo.

1. Za'Darius Smith, defensive end

The Buffalo Bills could use proven sack-getters on their roster. That department is a must for teams with genuine Super Bowl aspirations.

Za'Darius Smith is arguably the best defensive end available in the market. He racked up nine sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 2024.

