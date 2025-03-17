  • home icon
5 best free agents available for Dallas Cowboys after Week 1 of 2025 NFL free agency feat. Stefon Diggs and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 17, 2025 14:43 GMT
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the third quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) - Source: Getty
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the third quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts (image credit: getty)

The Dallas Cowboys have made some moves in free agency. They brought in Solomon Thomas, Javonte Williams, Rob Jones and Miles Sanders, among others. The team also retained Osa Odighizuwa, KaVontae Turpin and Markquese Bell.

However, the Cowboys still have a host of team needs that could be addressed ahead of April's draft. Let's look at the best free agents available for Dallas after Week 1 of 2025 NFL free agency.

Five best free agents available for Dallas Cowboys after Week 1 of 2025 NFL free agency

5. Brandon Scherff, guard

The Dallas Cowboys' issues at the offensive line are well-documented. It's a positional group that needs dire reinforcement ahead of the 2025 season.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars standout guard Brandon Scherff is still available. Scherff hasn't missed a game in years and could bring skill and experience to the Cowboys' O-line.

4. J.K. Dobbins, running back

Dallas added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency to join the running back room. However, both players signed short-term deals which is an indicator of the Cowboys' long-term plans.

J.K. Dobbins remains available in free agency after enjoying a decent 2024 with the LA Chargers. They should consider signing him as their RB1 especially if they miss out on drafting Ashton Jeanty in April.

3. Stefon Diggs, wide receiver

Stefon Diggs feels like a Jerry Jones signing. Diggs is one of the most popular wideouts in the league and his résumé is filled with Pro Bowl nods.

Additionally, Stefon's younger brother Trevon Diggs is the best cornerback in Dallas. Bringing in the former Buffalo Bills standout on a prove-it deal could be the right move ahead of the 2025 regular season.

2. Amari Cooper, wide receiver

Amari Cooper spent three and a half successful seasons with the Cowboys. However, he was let go as a cap space casualty by Jerry Jones.

It's 2025 and Cooper is fresh off arguably his most disappointing season in years. It likely wouldn't hurt for the perennial Pro Bowler to run it back with Dallas and potentially find his form in familiar surroundings.

1. Rasul Douglas, cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys' biggest need ahead of the 2025 regular season is at cornerback. The franchise lost Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevon Diggs is still recovering from injury.

The best available CB on the market is Rasul Douglas. Douglas is a proven performer as evidenced by his stats during his time in Buffalo. He can come in as an instant starter and lineup alongside either Diggs or DaRon Bland.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
