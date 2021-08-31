5 Best free agents available after roster, depth chart cuts 

Tough cuts around the league are part of the game. The deadline for teams to cut down to their 53 man rosters is fast approaching. The 4 pm EST deadline is hours away, and teams have already begun trimming their rosters down in the last 48 hours.

Teams have already begun to cut notable veterans across the league. Here are of the best free agents available:

Will Parks - S

Kansas City Chiefs - Will Parks

Veteran safety Will Parks, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, should garner interest from safety needy teams in free agency. Parks started in 10 games last season and should bring a veteran presence and depth to a youthful group. It was reported that the Minnesota Vikings are interested in Parks' services.

Roderick Johnson - OT

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Quality offensive linemen are hard to come by. Roderick Johnson, an offensive tackle from the Houston Texans, should bring a lot of callers in the coming days. Johnson played in 12 games last season, while starting 3 of the 12 games. Roderick Johnson has tried out for the Minnesota Vikings as of August 26th.

Clayton Geathers - SS

Indianapolis Colts - Clayton Geathers

Clayton Geathers was signed two weeks ago by the Tennessee Titans. Still, the Titans decided to move on from the 5 year veteran. Geathers had two tackles and an interception during the two preseason games he played with the Titans. Expect Geathers to be called upon quickly.

Kerryon Johnson - RB

The Eagles have waived RB Kerryon Johnson from IR with an injury settlement. That opens the door for Johnson to sign with another turn once he’s back healthy. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 26, 2021

Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Eagles due to an injury suffered during the preseason. Johnson received an injury settlement from the Eagles. If there is no setback to the knee injury, expect the former Eagles RB to sign with a new team soon.

Prince Amukamara - CB

New Orleans Saints v Chicago Bears

One of the most notable veteran cuts is that of Prince Amukamara. The veteran CB spent time with the New Orleans Saints before being cut recently due to some subpar performances during the preseason. Although Amukamara has struggled as of recently, if injuries hit, Prince could find himself signing with a new team before the regular season starts.

What other surprise cuts will rock the league?

A new QB in New England. https://t.co/wGSRj3yXd8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

In one of the most surprising team cuts, Cam Newton is now a free agent. Mac Jones has clearly won his right to be the starter. Not having a veteran like Newton as a backup could end up costing the New England Patriots.

The deadline to cut down rosters might bring even deeper surprises. Leaving teams shuffling their week 1 starters with new faces ready to prove themselves once again.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar